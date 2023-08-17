Knowing the Southern offense was starting over with a new quarterback, a new wide receivers coach and a multitude of competition, Jaguars wide receivers have been playing catch — and catch-up — throughout the offseason.
Coach Eric Dooley would like to get his high-powered passing attack running more efficiently than it did last season when it faded down the stretch.
Harold Blood looks like the leader at quarterback, but settling on a quarterback is only part of the equation. The wide receivers have to work in tandem. There’s enough holdover players and incoming talent to make it a smooth ride for Blood or whomever wins the job.
“We’ve got almost all of our guys back and we’ve brought in some we think can really help us,” Dooley said. “We should have a really strong group when the season gets going.”
That will happen in two weeks and the Dooley, and receivers coach Quentin Burrell should get a good indication of which players rise to the top in Saturday’s scrimmage.
Returning players include Cassius Allen, who finished strong to catch a team-best 31 balls for 407 yards and three scores. August Pitre (20-329-3) is also back along with slot receiver Chandler Whitfield (21-307-2). Tyler Kirkwood and Ed Magee had eight catches apiece.
Added to the mix are newcomers George Qualls (31-417-3) who played the last two seasons at Tennessee-Martin and Akron; Jailon Howard (16-336-3) and Colbey Washington (11-101-2) who transferred from Prairie View and Cameron Jackson (3-58-0) from Henderson State.
“There’s a lot of competition, but it’s fun and we love it,” said Allen, a transfer from UL. “We’re all doing our thing. We’re a close group, closest since I’ve been here.
“There’s a lot that goes into it, there’s a timing thing with the quarterback. We put in a lot of work this summer, all the receivers with all the quarterbacks to make sure we’re on time.”
Qualls came in with the early recruiting class and has established himself.
“I was here in the spring and the transition hasn’t been a big deal,” he said. “Everywhere I’ve been, the room is full of wide receivers. There is competition for sure. We learn from each other while we compete. A lot of good guys and young guys.”
“The offense is going to be much better this season. It’s fast-paced. I’ve played in this type of offense before; I like it because it gets the defense in a scramble.”
Allen (6-4, 200), Pitre (6-1, 176) and Qualls (6-2, 190) give the group size and physicality. Whitfield (5-10, 170) excels as a slot receiver and Howard, who averaged 21 yards per catch last season at Prairie View, bring speed. Howard and Washington bring familiarity to Dooley’s offense having played for him at Prairie View.
Allen said he’s improved his skills, working hard on seeing the ball into his hands and sharpening his routes.
“I’m always working with my hands but catching with my eyes first,” he said. “As I got targeted more last year, I made the best of my opportunities. I’ve been focused on getting in and out of my routes, getting pressed. I’ve been polishing up on that and going hard every play, making sure I don’t take any plays off.
“One thing I can say we’re doing under coach Burrell (is) we’re working hard on blocking. If you don’t block, you run after practice. It’s serious now.”
Qualls said he’s improved since arriving at Southern and is adapting to playing out of the slot since Dooley likes to use a lot of four-receiver formations.
“I wasn’t playing in the slot a year ago, now I’m getting reps there,” he said. “I’m learning how to move and play with my hands. They try to knock you off your route a lot, so you have to be strong. You have to use your hands and win with your meet.”