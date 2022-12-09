Several numbers jumped out after Southern’s women defeated Spring Hill College 84-54 on Friday night.
Always defensive-minded, Southern (3-5) forced 43 turnovers. It also got off 40 more shots than the Badgers, who compete in Division II.
Still, there were too many times when Southern was unable to score after turnovers to make coach Carlos Funchess happy.
“Not to take anything away from (Spring Hill) but we were sluggish from the start,” Funchess said. “If we convert what we should have converted, we score 100 points, easy. We’ve just got to keep working and try to get better.”
The game was played at the Bonne Sante Wellness Center on the Baton Rouge Community College campus. It was a move facilitated by graduation ceremonies at the F.G. Clark Activity Center, Southern’s usual home court.
“The players had exams this week,” Funchess said. “I think they were dragging a little bit because of that. I know that’s tough, but it's no excuse. You have to come out here and play with effort.”
In the opening minutes, Southern jumped out to a 13-4 lead. Spring Hill responded with an 8-0 run capped by Yolanda Nelson’s three-point play. That was as close as the Badgers would get.
Southern closed the quarter by making 4 of 5 shots, including 3-pointers by Diamond Hunter and Amani McWain, to take a 24-13 lead.
The Jaguars led 28-17 early in the second quarter before going on a 15-2 run. It featured another 3-pointer by McWain as Southern went on to take a 43-22 halftime lead.
“(Amani) was solid,” Funchess said of McWain, who led Southern with 16 points. “I didn’t play her down the stretch trying to get some of the others in. They’re getting opportunities and they have to capitalize on it. Like I tell them, they have to give us a reason to play them.”
In the third quarter, Southern outscored Spring Hill 20-10. The Badgers trailed by more than 30 points the rest of the way.
Tyneisha Metcalf tallied 15 points while Kyanna Morgan had nine points and eight steals. Southern post players Raven White and Sky Castro each pulled down nine rebounds.
The Jaguars move on to play at Tulane at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Green Wave (6-3) defeated Grambling 72-46 on Nov. 7.
“We got a lot of turnovers but there were at least four or five that we just lost out of bounds,” Funchess said. “That’s something we’ve got to work on. Hopefully, we can get back in the groove and get some chemistry.”