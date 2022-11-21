The Southern women’s basketball team did what it was supposed to do Monday night, and then some.
The Jaguars roughed up NAIA opponent LSU-Shreveport 77-36 — but more importantly, they showed an offensive punch that had been lacking in their first four games.
Southern (2-3) was coming off of its first win of the season, a 56-52 victory at Northwestern State last Thursday. But even in that contest, Southern shot 37.7% from the field and made only 5 of 17 3-pointers.
Against LSU-Shreveport, Southern got many of the open looks it had been seeing all season. This time, the Jaguars hit their shots — particularly in the first half when they took a 38-21 lead into halftime.
Southern shot 51.8% against the Pilots, and five players combined to make 12 of 20 3-point attempts.
“We’re improving. We’re spending a lot of time shooting the basketball,” said Southern coach Carlos Funchess, whose team won’t play again until a Dec. 1 visit to Oregon State.
“After you shoot pretty good like we did tonight, you hate to see a break coming. We might have to start all over again, but we’ll continue to work on it.”
Tyneisha Metcalf came off the bench and made all five shot attempts, including three 3-pointers, to lead Southern with 15 points. Amani McWain also made three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Aleighyah Fontenot added 10 points.
In all, Southern used 13 players against the Pilots, including junior guard Diamond Hunter. After sitting out the first four games rehabbing a sore knee, Hunter played 11 minutes but went scoreless.
Junior transfer Kyanna Morgan drew praise after scoring eight points and making four steals.
“Kyanna can really shoot,” Funchess said. “She can put it on the floor, she can hit the midrange (shot), she can stroke a 3. She can be a key addition and help us go a long way this year.”
In the first quarter, Fontenot made two 3-pointers to help the Jaguars take a 19-6 lead. LSU-Shreveport got as close as 22-12 in the second quarter before falling behind 38-21 at the break.
During one stretch in the second half, Southern held LSU-Shreveport without a field goal for more than 10 minutes. The defensive surge bridged the third and fourth quarters and was the catalyst for a 24-3 run that gave Southern a 74-32 lead with five minutes left to play.
“We’re playing a lot of different people and a lot of different combinations,” Funchess said. “Its about finding that chemistry. Sometimes that can be tough when you have different people in different slots.”
Tahjea Smith was the only Pilot in double figures with 11 points.