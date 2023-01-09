The Southern women’s basketball team withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by Bethune-Cookman as the Jaguars edged the Wildcats 65-63 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday.
Amani McWain scored 15 points and Raven White added 13 to lead a balanced Jaguars attack. Southern (6-9, 3-1 SWAC) shot 51% from the field but was almost outdone by Bethune-Cookman.
The Wildcats had two players get hot. Chanel Wilson made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points. Kayla White had one point through three quarters, but she scored 17 straight points in the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats a 61-60 lead with 1:50 left to play.
White scored inside, and then fed Genovea Johnson for a layup while the Southern defense clamped down on Wilson and White. Aleighyah Fontenot made one of two free throws with four seconds remaining, and the Jaguars gave up a meaningless layup as time ran out.
“Raven was big down the stretch,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “She made some game-winning plays. There was the bucket she made, but even more was the pass. She did exactly what we work on in practice.”
The game began with Southern being assessed a technical foul because one of its shot clocks was malfunctioning. Wilson missed the free throw but went on to score 13 first-half points.
The shot clock was fixed midway through the first quarter, and Southern got its game in order, too. The Jaguars made 14 of 25 shots in the half as they took a 34-30 lead.
McWain scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
“I tip my hat to Bethune-Cookman. They made some shots with a hand in their face, even early in the game,” Funchess said. “Sometimes you have to find a way to win games like that.”