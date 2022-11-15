Southern wrapped up another fall baseball session with a pair of well-known names leading the way.
Outfielder Jaylen Armstrong and third baseman Hunter Tabb earned co-MVP honors to highlight practice for a veteran team seeking to win its third consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title.
The Blue team won the first game, 17-6, and the Gold team won the next two, 16-6 and 10-2.
Tabb went 7 for 11 with five RBIs and five runs scored while Armstrong went 6 for 12 with eight runs scored, two RBIs and eight stolen bases in the three games. Coach Chris Crenshaw, who is entering his third season, said the 2023 Jaguars will have good experience and more speed.
“We’re going to be a little more athletic than last year,” Crenshaw said. “We had to rely on doubles. We have more guys who when they get on base can score from first or from second on a base hit.”
Armstrong, who led the Jaguars last season with a .360 batting average and stole 14 bases in 16 attempts, went 4 for 4 in the final game as did Tabb, who hit .295 in 2022.
Southern also returns starting position players at shortstop (Justin Wiley), first base (O’Neill Burgos) and outfield (JJ Rollon). Other returning players such as Nathaniel Lai, Mike Latulas, Quincy Smith and Isaiah Adams saw extensive action last season.
“Justin Wiley made a jump as far as communicating to be a leader and at the plate,” Crenshaw added. “Jahli Hendricks had a good fall. Guys have filled in their roles, and we have a couple we’re still trying to make decisions on. I thought overall it was productive.”
Crenshaw is looking for a replacement for Taj Porter, a two-year starter at catcher. Gustavo Nava is leading at that spot and hoping to have better luck with injuries, which limited him to 13 games last season. Lai and Rashard Grace, who Crenshaw said made a big jump in the fall, are also working at that position.
One of Crenshaw’s biggest questions is finding a Friday night starting pitcher to step in for All-SWAC right-hander Joseph Battaglia.
“Finding a Friday night starter will come later,” Crenshaw said. “We got 12-15 innings for everybody in the world series. We needed to get a lot of guys innings, get the high school guys some action to show them how fast the game is.”
Crenshaw said reliever Nick Wilson is transitioning into a starting role. Also performing well were holdover Jerry Burkett, returning closer Enrique Ozoa, Samford transfer Jalon Long, and newcomers Drew Lasseigne and Riley Ashton. Left-handed freshman Genesis Prosper from New St. Augustine High School in New Orleans has elevated his velocity to 88-90, Crenshaw said.
“Nyle Banks got a better feel for the strike zone,” Crenshaw said. “Ability wise and talent wise we still have some things to work out, knowing where to be on bunt defense or a rundown. We’ll clean that up when we start in the spring.”