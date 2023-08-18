The Southern football team will make its first public appearance on Saturday as part of the school's Fan Fest activities. The Blue and Gold scrimmage will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Coach Eric Dooley said he wants to see marked improvement in his team with the season opener just 15 days away.
“I’ve got to see execution in all three phases,” Dooley said. “We’re less than three weeks from the opener. We have to see that improvement, and this will be an excellent opportunity.”
Dooley was short on specifics about the team’s first major scrimmage a week ago. It was closed to the media and public as he tries to fortify an offense that was agonizingly inconsistent in 2022.
The first priority will be to get the quarterback position up to speed despite a lack of game experience from any of the main competitors. Fifth-year junior Harold Blood has received praise from Dooley and teammates as he’s apparently held off the challenge from transfers Noah Bodden and Dylan Mehrotra.
Dooley said he was happy with the way Blood led the team in the first scrimmage although he did not lead a touchdown drive. One drive ended with a field goal attempt and Dooley said that was because he wanted to see the field goal team operate.
“We could have just as easily gone for it on fourth down,” he said.
The scrimmage won’t have a set number of plays, Dooley said.
“We’re going to have a game type format, let the clock run and go four quarters,” he said. “It will be a good opportunity for us to get that test.”
The Jaguar defense scrimmaged without defensive tackles Davin Cotton, Rasheed Lyles and Khristian Zachary, but overall is deeper and faster than last year, according to coordinator Henry Miller.
With both starters returning at linebacker and three in the secondary, the Jaguars' defensive strength is in the back seven. Linebacker Derrick Williams was optimistic and said fans can expect good things from the defense.
“I’m excited to get out there and put on a show for the fans with my guys, and execute the gameplan,” said Williams, who was Southern’s third-leading tackler. “I did all right Saturday. There are always mistakes to be cleaned up. I felt our defense was flying around and playing like our hair was on fire. We played fast, making a whole bunch of plays."
Tight end Dupree Fuller said he’s looking for a better offensive performance.
“Last scrimmage was a little shaky, this one is going to be a show,” he said. “We’re going to open some eyes.”
Dooley said he had planned to move daily practice times to 3 p.m. when classes begin Monday but may reconsider because of the continued excessive heat. The team has enjoyed much milder temperatures by practicing at 7 p.m. through the first three weeks of camp.
“I like the time we’re practicing now,” Dooley said. “I’m mindful of the schedule those guys have. We set up their classes so we can practice at three. With the heat right now, we’ve got to be smart about it. I doubt we’ll get in the heat.”