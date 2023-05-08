It wasn’t an easy weekend for the Southern baseball team. A rained-out Saturday game meant the team had to show up at 8 a.m. Sunday and work all day to get ready for a doubleheader that started at 3 and ended seven hours later.
On top of that, it was one more chance to snap out of a season-long slog that had them 9-9 and in fourth place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division.
But the Jaguars came through with their first three-game sweep, taking down Prairie View 11-3 and 11-4 in the doubleheader.
“Those guys went out and battled and played,” said Southern coach Chris Crenshaw, whose team hosts UNO in a non-conference game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lee-Hines Field. “I asked them to play hard with the circumstances we had with the rain, putting the tarp on the field getting it ready to play. There were a lot of things to find excuses for and they didn’t. I’m proud of them.
“We have two more big weekends in front of us that we need to capitalize on.”
Southern (17-24, 12-9) moved into third place ahead of Prairie View by percentage points with the sweep. Grambling at 18-5 will be hard to catch but Southern (17-24, 12-9) is only one game out of second place behind Texas Southern (13-8). The Tigers play Prairie View (13-10) this weekend while Southern goes to last-place Alcorn State, which is 3-22 with one of the three wins against Southern in Baton Rouge.
On Sunday, Crenshaw stitched his pitching together through the doubleheader with only one of eight pitchers throwing more than four innings. Drew Lasseigne went four in the Game 1 victory after relieving a wild Antoine Harris, who walked five in three innings.
In the nightcap, former Friday starter Jalon Long had a good, if limited, outing, starting with three scoreless innings during which Southern built a 6-0 lead. All three that followed Long kept the damage limited. Jerry Burkett finished with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Jaguar pitching struck out 23 combined.
“He didn’t get to pitch last weekend,” Crenshaw said of Long. “I’ve heard the bench is the greatest teacher of all. I guess he learned something. We talked about taking some innings off him, let him know he didn’t have to go out there for a long time, give us a short burst, and it worked for the most part.”
Southern had good days from its two best hitters, O’Neill Burgos and Jaylen Armstrong. Burgos hit three home runs and the first two were timely. His three-run blast in the first game helped break it open, keying a seven-running inning. The second gave Long a 1-0 lead in the first inning and made his job easier.
Overall, Burgos drove in seven runs, raising his team leading totals to 10 homers and 47 RBIs. It’s the high point of a season that started slow and has been building.
Armstrong had a chance to hit for the cycle in Sunday’s first game, but went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. He had a run-scoring single early in the night cap to help build the lead.
UNO (28-20) beat Southern 10-9 on March 8 and has won six of its last eight games. The Privateers are led by outfielder Triston Moore, who is batting .343 with 16 homers and 46 RBIs. Outfielder Mitchell Sanford is batting .310 with seven homers and a team-best 49 RBIs.