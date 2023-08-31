The closer the start of college football gets, the longer it seems to take to arrive.
The anticipation for players, coaches and fans across the nation is palpable, but for few more than Southern quarterback Harold Blood.
The 6-feet-2, 180-pound graduate from Destrehan has been waiting more than four years for the opportunity to lead the Jaguars and he’ll get it Saturday when Southern travels to Alabama State for the season opener at 5 p.m.
Blood, who has two seasons of eligibility, faced the media on Tuesday and spoke in calm tones as he has throughout the spring and preseason camp. At a scrimmage two weeks ago, he showed a command of the offense and body language that suggests he tightened his grip on the offense as his own.
“I’ve been feeling like that for a while now,” Blood said, four days before making his first college start. “Something that always resonates with me is ‘never get too high or too low, regardless of what’s going on.’
“I’m blessed, thankful and excited. It doesn’t’ feel any different. I’ve been working while I’m waiting. I’ve been around the system. Guys know me, I know them. I’m as comfortable as ever.
Blood saw his first college action in limited snaps last year, completing 11 of 19 passes for 220 yards with a touchdown and an interception in five games. But he quickly emerged from a three-way competition last spring with Noah Bodden and Dylan Mehrotra and cemented his hold with strong scrimmage efforts.
“He’s that guy; get your popcorn ready,” said safety Jordan Carter, who has had a bird’s eye view of Blood’s development.
Southern coach Eric Dooley knew he had his guy even before preseason camp commenced.
“The thing I like Blood did was he took care of things academically,” Dooley said. “He’s a graduate. He didn’t waste any time. Right after the season ended, he didn’t waste any time. You knew the direction he wanted to go in, the way he was communicating with me and his teammates. He took it right at the top, saw the corrections he needed to make and learned from other players.
“I like the direction he’s going in. The team loves him. He’s a guy who understands what it takes to win.”
Blood came to Southern with a winner’s credentials. He was 26-5 as a starter at Destrehan High School, taking over in the middle of his sophomore year. As a senior, he completed 178 of 259 passes for 2,573 yards and 29 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He also rushed 252 yards and five touchdowns, showing his skills as a dual-threat quarterback.
Blood was stuck behind multiple upperclassmen his first three seasons, which included the COVID-19 waiver year. Last year’s starter, BeSean McCray struggled down the stretch and then transferred out shortly after the season ended.
Carter and other Southern defenders know that although his running skills don’t match those as a passer, he’s going to surprise opponents with his ability to evade the rush, scramble, and throw on the run.
“Harold doesn’t seem like he’s athletic but he’s way more athletic than people give him credit for,” defensive end Ckelby Givens said. “He’s pretty fast.”
Blood credits new quarterback coach Willie Totten with helping speed his development. Totten, whose coaching style values and teaches patience, joined the staff in the spring. Blood said Totten is the voice he hears in his head while he's out on the field.
“Other than his knowledge of the game I love the way we do drills,” Blood said. “They translate so well that when you get in the game it’s realistic, second nature. He emphasizes things like ball security, keeping the ball high, moving up in the pocket with a purpose. It always resonates with me.”