Injuries that come in bunches can undermine a football team, but at the same time they can provide a silver lining.
That sums up the Southern offensive line's fortunes going into the 2023 season.
Departed senior Jeremiah Stafford was the only lineman who didn’t miss a start for the Jaguars in 2022, but five who are returning started at least three games last season. That group forms the backbone for what coach Eric Dooley hopes is a more stable starting five.
"We played several guys because of injuries so we feel confident in the guys we have, more depth there than we’ve ever had,” Dooley said.
That’s a good sign if the Jaguars are to improve on their offensive inconsistency. It’s essential while breaking in a new starting quarterback to provide him with enough protection to develop through the season.
Back in the fold are Bryce McNair (eight starts), Eli Fields (three), Kyree Wade (seven), Bernard Childs (five) and Traveon Newsome (three). That group is looking like the starting five.
Childs, who is likely to step in for Dallas Black at center, has been sitting out with an injury from spring practice but is expected to return next week.
Wade, who received a waiver and extra season of eligibility from the NCAA, has handled the snaps during the first two weeks of camp.
“We’ve got a good group with a lot of depth and a lot of playing time,” Wade said. “Communication is always the key. It’s coming together. We’re learning each other’s pros and cons."
Wade is coming off a torn triceps last season but said he’s regained his strength and is bench pressing at the same level prior to the injury. His work at center gives the line some versatility.
“I played tackle at Grambling and really I have experience at all five positions,” he said.
Newsome didn’t play much his first two seasons but held his own last season when injuries struck the starters. He recovered from a torn labrum prior to the 2021 season.
“I feel like I’m going to be way better this year,” he said. “I may have put on 10 pounds, but I got stronger, too. I need to get better in the run game. That’s what I lacked.
“Last year we did a decent job playing together for the first time. We got better and better, put the pieces together, and that’s going to help us this year.”
McNair and Fields took turns playing left tackle opposite Stafford as newcomers last year, and both should be better. McNair was a redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio who was getting his first real playing time. Fields came to Southern as a highly touted transfer from Florida International.
“Eli changed his body a lot, slimmed down and he’s faster,” Wade said. “Bryce, he gained weight. He was 285 but is up around 300-310. They are going to be solid for us.”
Dooley went after depth from the transfer portal and brought in John Mitchell from Jackson State, Josh Trask from Copiah Lincoln Community College and Cameron Foster from McNeese State. Cherlson Paul is a holdover backup, and he has seen some time at right tackle. Trask, who has also worked at center, has been playing right guard with Childs out.
“They’re looking really good,” defensive lineman Tahj Brown said. “We compete against them every day. They bring it to us and we bring it to them. With a defensive line like ours, we’re going to get them better and they’re getting us better, too.
"If it doesn’t get chippy with the offensive and defensive lines, it’s not going right. We get after each other, but we love each other.”