Southern's newly installed LED lights at A.W. Mumford Stadium put a charge into the atmosphere for Saturday’s game with rival Jackson State.
Unfortunately for the sold-out crowd, the Jaguars offense couldn’t do the same.
The Jaguars sputtered and stalled while trying to move the ball throughout the night and the defense gave up a big play that erased momentum in a 27-14 loss to the Tigers before 29,962 spectators.
Even though the game didn’t count in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings, it was a disappointing home opener for the Jaguars (0-2), who managed only two scores for the second consecutive game. It was Southern’s fourth consecutive loss to its bitter rival.
“I don’t want to point the finger at one aspect of the team — there are some things I have to correct,” said Southern coach Eric Dooley, whose record is now 7-7 in his second season leading the program. “It’s not disappointment, it’s hurting. Because I know how hard we train and how hard we work to have that outcome. In this business, you have to keep grinding and keep working and some good things will start to happen.”
For the second consecutive week, mistakes doomed Southern. Quarterback Harold Blood, who was making his second career start, had two interceptions and lost a fumble on a strip-sack.
Blood’s first pick came after the Jaguars had reached the Jackson State 15-yard line, but his underthrown pass was picked off in the end zone by JSU’s Esias Guthrie.
Even when the Jaguars appeared to grab the momentum on a 27-yard touchdown run by Kendric Rhymes to cut the score to 20-14 with 11:54 remaining, the defense gave it right back a snap later. Andre Hunt took a handoff on an end around and blazed through the Jaguars defense for a 75-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers (1-1) back up by two scores.
“We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds that we need to clean up,” Blood said. “(On the interception), I need to get the ball a little higher, that’s all.”
Southern’s inability to run the ball in the first half made it a long night for Blood. Jackson State pressured him most of the game and sacked him five times.
“That’s a credit to their defensive schemes,” Blood said. “They stopped the run early.”
The Jaguars got on the board first with a perfectly thrown ball by Blood to August Pitre, who missed last week’s game with a foot injury. Jackson State’s defender fell down on the play and Blood hit Pitre in stride for a 64-yard scoring play.
Jackson State answered on the next possession, driving 73 yards in nine plays. Desmond Moultrie turned the right end and weaved through the Southern defense on a 15-yard scoring run to tie the game.
The visitors took the lead on their next possession when quarterback Jason Brown scrambled away from the Jaguars' rush and found Rico Powers open in the right flat on a comeback route. Jaguars cornerback Rodney Johnson missed a tackle, and Powers turned it into a 63-yard scoring play.
Southern appeared to have an answer. Blood connected with Rhymes three times for 27 yards, but with 4:20 left Guthrie stopped the drive with his interception.
Jackson State made it a two-score game with its opening drive of the second half. Brown converted two third downs and a fourth down to set up a 21-yard touchdown run by Irv Mulligan.
It’s the first 0-2 start for Southern since 2019, but the Jaguars get a chance to start fresh with their SWAC opener at home against Alabama A&M next Saturday.
“It’s like boxing, you roll with the punches,” Blood said. “If you start off slow, you just keep going. We still have another week.
"We have nothing else to do with this game. As a competitor, you want to win every game. We have another one this week, and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”