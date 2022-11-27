When his coaching career is over, Eric Dooley will look back on his first Southern team with fondness.
Far from a perfect season, the Jaguars surged, slipped back, regained their footing, and nearly stumbled again while reaching for the brass ring on the way to a 7-4 record and a Southwestern Athletic Conference west division title.
Dooley said he won’t forget how hard his team had to work to overcome its in-state nemesis, Grambling, in the backyard brawl known as the Bayou Classic. He made sure to point out after Southern’s 34-17 victory that although he’s at Southern to build the program, he’s not looking down the road at a team built solely from his own efforts.
The 2022 group is a team he’ll happily put up against a perfect, 11-0 Jackson State squad.
“If you are here, you bought into what we are trying to do as a team, as a unit,” Dooley said after the Classic victory. “There’s that old saying ‘when I get my team’. When they named me the head coach, this was my team. I’m going to treat those young men, as mine.
“They came together as one. There are still some things we have to do. I don’t think we’re a finished product yet. There are lot of things we have to do to be successful, but they put themselves in this position. You can’t ask for anything better.”
Dooley used recruiting and the transfer portal to remake the Jaguar roster, but he always acknowledged the strong core of players who stuck around and were rewarded with a trip to the title game.
No matter what happens Saturday in Jackson, Dooley’s homecoming has been a success. The Jaguars will be heavy underdogs again to the team that manhandled them, 35-0 on Oct. 29.
“It means a lot; everyone wants a chance to go win the big trophy,” senior offensive tackle Jeremiah Stafford said. “We play hard every week and try to stay consistent. That’s all we can do at the end of the day. We did what we know we can do.”
The question now is: What can the Jaguars do differently to prevent another beatdown at the hands of their bitterest non-Grambling rival? The eyes of the nation were on Jackson, Miss., that day in the form of ESPN’s College GameDay. There won’t be that kind of hype this time, whatever difference that might make.
Southern was dominated in that game unlike any other game this season. After missing field goals on their first two possessions, the Jaguar offense never got closer to the end zone than the JSU 35-yard line.
Bayou Classic MVP BeSean McCray rushed for seven yards on 16 carries and completed only nine of 26 passes for 85 yards. He was under constant pressure each time he tried to pass and was sacked three times.
Southern performed poorly overall but with another chance should be better prepared.
“It means a lot to get another shot at Jackson State,” McCray said. “I have to prepare better. We’ll get into that tomorrow and Monday.”
Bus trip
The Southern Quarterback Club is arranging a bus trip to Saturday's SWAC championship game at Jackson State. The bus leaves the F.G. Clark Activity Center parking lot at 8 a.m. the day of the game for the 3 p.m. contest. For information, contact Reginald Jarvis at 225-939-5906 or rjarvis79@yahoo.com.