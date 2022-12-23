Roger Cador’s goal for his Southern University baseball program was to get to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series.
The Jaguars never made it to the College World Series, but Cador is headed to Omaha for a permanent spot in college baseball history, right alongside his most prominent player.
Cador and former Golden Spikes Award winner Rickie Weeks will be inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame on Feb. 3 in Omaha as part of the 10-player class of 2022.
“It’s a special moment for me, and I know it is for Rickie,” said Cador, who coached at Southern from 1985-2017. “But what makes it really special is he and I going in simultaneously. I don’t know many coaches who can say that.
“We always wanted to get there, and we got there together. We went together in 2003 when he received the Dick Howser Award. Here we are, 20 years later, and we get to go back. How special is that?”
Earlier this year, Cador was inducted into the College Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame and Weeks into the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
Cador and Weeks will be joined by Brown infielder Bill Almon; Michigan outfielder Casey Close; Lipscomb pitcher Ken Dugan; Tennessee infielder Condredge Holloway; outfielder Ken Ritter of Division III North Central College; pitcher-coach Art Mazmanian of USC; Andy Lopez, who coached Pepperdine, Florida and Arizona; and umpire Jim Garman.
Cador compiled a 913-597-1 (.604) record in 33 seasons as Southern’s coach (1985-2017), winning 14 SWAC titles and reaching the NCAA tournament 11 times. Southern became the first HBCU team to win a tournament game in 1987, upsetting No. 2 Cal State Fullerton in a New Orleans regional.
Cador was named SWAC Coach of the Year 13 times.
Cador coached 35 All-Americans and had 62 players taken in the Major League Baseball draft. Among those was Weeks, the only HBCU player to win the Golden Spikes, given to the best player in the nation. Weeks was selected No. 2 overall by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2003 MLB Draft.
In his college playing days (1970-73), Cador led the Jaguars with a .393 average as a junior. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves and rose as high as the Class AAA Richmond team and developed a lifelong friendship with MLB player and manager Dusty Baker.
At Southern, Weeks won consecutive NCAA Division I batting titles in 2002 and 2003, batting .495 with 20 home runs as a sophomore and .479 with 16 home runs as a junior. His .465 career batting average (254 of 546) is the highest in NCAA history.
Weeks played 11 seasons with the Brewers and 14 overall, compiling a .246 average with 161 home runs and 494 RBIs. He also played for Seattle, Tampa Bay and Arizona.