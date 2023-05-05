Southern right-hander Nick Wilson has been quite reliable the past four weeks, but even he needs a hand every once in a while.
The Jaguars defense obliged Friday night, cutting off the potential tying run in the ninth inning to preserve a 3-2 victory against Prairie View in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at Lee-Hines Field.
Wilson (4-2) was dominant with 13 strikeouts in eight-plus innings, giving him 42 in his last four outings. But he would have been left with a no-decision without the clutch play by shortstop Justin Wiley and catcher Gustavo Nava Sanchez.
Leading 3-1, Wilson issued his second walk to Derrek Lathon to start the ninth and was relieved by Enrique Ozoa. Lathon stole second and scored on a double by Blake Redman. A sacrifice bunt moved Redman to third with one out.
Southern brought its infield in, and Wiley fielded Ahman Donatto’s sharply hit ball. He regained his balance and threw low to home plate, but Sanchez smothered the throw and made the tag on Redman just in time for the second out. Ozoa then got the final out on a smash back to the mound.
“That’s baseball; that’s how you want to play,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “High intensity Division I baseball.
“We’ve got to situational hit better. Hitting comes and goes. As long as you pitch and play defense, you have a chance to scratch some runs across.”
The victory kept Southern (15-24, 10-9) in the SWAC West Division race. Grambling (17-5) defeated Texas Southern (13-7), so the Jaguars gained on TSU and PVU (17-28, 13-8), the second- and third-place teams.
Wilson pitched out of some trouble Friday. He stranded nine runners, six in scoring position, while throwing 124 pitches.
“I’ve been trying to keep it going these past couple of weeks,” Wilson said. “My slider was really good. Later in the game, we played off that slider coming outside and hit the fastball on the outside corner.”
Southern’s offense had plenty of misfires but got the job done. The Jaguars also stranded nine runners, seven in scoring position.
Trailing 1-0, O’Neill Burgos led off the fourth with a double and Sanchez was hit by a pitch to start the fourth inning. The runners moved up on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a double by JJ Rollon.
Rollon’s hit came on a pop fly to shallow left field. PVU left fielder Zach Trevino tried to make a running catch but dropped it just before colliding with the shortstop, Donatto, as both runners scored easily.
The Jaguars squeezed across another run in the sixth when Jah’li Hendricks was safe on an error, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch, and scored on a well-executed squeeze bunt by Hunter Tabb.