1. START FAST
Easier said than done. In the first meeting, the Jaguars had two golden opportunities to score first and didn’t. The Jaguars don’t just have to score some points; they will have to score a lot — maybe 30 — to win against a JSU offense averaging 448 yards and 37 points per game. It would help to get the Tigers on their heels. If Southern is unable to succeed early, it’s going to be another long day. Some big plays by the defense, such as turnovers or sacks, could be a boost not only to the defense but help the offense as well. Southern is going to need every point it can find.
2. CONTAIN SANDERS
Not Deion. There’s no containing him, especially with a microphone. But quarterback Shedeur Sanders has thrown for more than 6,000 yards and 62 touchdowns in two seasons. Southern’s defense has been its most consistent asset all year. It doesn’t have to shut down Sanders, just keep him in the pocket and pressure him into mistakes. In the last meeting, his two TD runs broke the game open late in the first half. It might be a good time for defensive end Jordan Lewis to step up and bring some late glory to a disappointing senior season.
3. OFFENSIVE BOOST
The Southern offense hasn’t been good in the back half of this season, and it's not all on quarterback BeSean McCray. The offensive linemen, running backs and receivers need to play better around him and raise the level for the whole unit. The play-calling could be of help here, giving McCray some easy throws to get into a rhythm and regain some confidence. The Jackson State front seven is going to bring heat, and if the line can give him a half-second more time, it could make a big difference. McCray spent the first game at JSU running for his life and throwing the ball away. Receivers have to get in and out of their breaks sharply and create some separation.
4. A HELP FROM THE CROWD
Southern fans have to step up, too, and stop talking about the Jaguars backing into the title game. The Jaguars deserve to be here, and they have a one-off shot at their first league title in 10 seasons. What else could a fan want? Eric Dooley was brought in to get the program back into games like this, and he delivered on his first try. This is a much-improved team from last year with a chance to take it several steps further in the future. Dooley is coaching his team in the championship game for the second consecutive season. He must be doing something right.