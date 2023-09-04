Florida A&M had been itching for another shot at Jackson State, and the Rattlers didn’t take long to assert themselves in their season opener.
Marcus Riley returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to trigger a 21-point first quarter in a 28-10 victory at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami on Sunday.
Jackson State comes to Baton Rouge this week for Southern’s home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Rattlers had lost to Jackson State, then coached by Deion Sanders, in each of the last two seasons, which cost them trips to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game. Now, they have become an even stronger favorite for their first division title since joining the SWAC in 2021.
Jeremy Moussa threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and the Rattlers pounded the Tigers with 208 yards rushing.
“The first game is always tricky," Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons told USA Today. "We've been practicing against each other for a month in scrimmages. You never know how you're going to respond until you actually get in a game.
"I think the opening kickoff really calmed our team down. I've been doing this for 19 years. I don't think I've ever run the opening kickoff in for a touchdown. It's a great feeling and really got our guys in a position where we took over the game in the first half.”
Riley expressed what his teammates had been thinking for the past year.
“It meant a lot to come home and beat Jackson State," he said. "(Those) boys have been riding high for the past two seasons. They’ve been the Alabama of the HBCUs. We had to calm them down a little bit.”
The Tigers (1-1) had beaten South Carolina State handily a week prior but was ineffective on offense while falling behind 28-0. Jackson State suffered two turnovers, and the Rattlers sacked JSU quarterbacks four times. Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown, who led the season-opening victory, was benched in favor of Zy McDonald, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 149 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown throw to Rico Powers in the fourth quarter.
“We got our butts kicked today,” Jackson State coach TC Taylor said. “We came out flat in the first half. I’ve got to do a better job of getting this football team ready to play.”
West showdown
FAMU vs. Jackson State wasn’t the only big divisional showdown. Prairie View overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half to score a 37-34 victory against Texas Southern in overtime to get a leg up in the SWAC West race.
Carlos Villagomez kicked a 35-yard field goal after Texas Southern was unable to score on its overtime possession.
Tre’jon Spiller caught a 15-yard TD pass from Trazon Connely, and Villagomez booted the extra point with 49 seconds remaining to tie the game. Connely completed 20 of 33 passes for 275 yards and two TDs.
Texas Southern’s Andrew Body completed 18 of 38 passes for 286 yards and three TDs, but he also threw three interceptions. Ladarious Owens ran 77 yards for a TD with 4:35 left in the third quarter to cap an explosion of 24 unanswered points to give the home team a 34-17 edge.
Texas Southern got the ball with 4:35 left but could not run out the clock and punted it away before the Panthers drove 75 yards in 12 plays for the tying score.