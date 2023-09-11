A quick glance at the team stats from Prairie View’s game with Abilene Christian is cause for a double take.
The Panthers lost 45-16 but dominated the game statistically, creating frustration for coach Bubba McDowell and his team.
Prairie View had a 533-400 edge in total yardage, 27-15 in first downs and 38:30-21:30 in time of possession, but still lost by 29 points. The Panthers were never in the game on the scoreboard. The Wildcats led 21-0 in the first quarter and 31-7 at halftime.
Last year, PVU lost 21-13 at Abilene Christian.
“We weren’t hitting on all cylinders together as a group,” McDowell said. “Our numbers didn’t show what we should have had on the scoreboard. We stopped them from running the ball but unfortunately, we couldn’t stop them throwing.
“It’s not like they did a whole lot to win the game. They just took advantage of our mistakes.”
Maverick McIvor threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns on plays of 75, 46, 40 and 24 yards, but the Wildcats also scored touchdowns on a blocked punt and a fumble recovery. The Panthers also lost fumbles at the Wildcats’ 1- and 5-yard lines, and threw an interception after reaching the 8.
Quarterback Trazon Connley led the Panthers with 190 yards passing, and he ran 9 yards for a touchdown in the first half. PVU trailed 45-7 before it scored again on a field goal and added a meaningless touchdown on a 1-yard run by David Murray on the game’s final play.
“We’ve got to go into this week against a good team, a big team, a fast team (SMU) and correct a lot of mistakes,” McDowell said. “We had our chances and didn’t capitalize on them.”
Tiger showdown
Grambling gave a good account of itself in its first appearance in Tiger Stadium against LSU, scoring 10 points in the first quarter of a 72-10 loss while moving the ball 83, 80 and 69 yards on drives before LSU’s personnel advantage kicked in.
Quarterback Myles Crawley was 14-of-25 passing for 148 yards with a TD and an interception. Running back Chance Williams rushed for 106 yards on seven carries. Grambling had 259 yards of total offense in the first half but only 61 in the second. Grambling averaged 8.3 yards per play.
“I think we have a chance to be good on offense,” Grambling coach Hue Jackson said. “We’re just scratching the surface on how good we can be. We just have to keep chasing it every day, every week.
“It’s important for us to have these kinds of games. A lot of student-athletes love to compete at the highest level and see exactly where they are.”
Jackson said he had no further update on Grambling linebacker Jaquavis Richmond, who was taken off the field on a stretcher
“We’re trending in the right direction,” he said. “It’s unfortunate. We’re praying for him and his family.”
Shocker
No SWAC game was more of a surprise than Alabama State losing 21-17 at home to Division II Miles College. The Hornets seemed in control, jumping to a 14-0 lead and holding a 17-7 edge through three quarters. But Miles scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull off the upset.
“We were very disappointed, especially after how well we played the week before,” said Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson, whose team beat Southern 14-10 in the opener. “The game was a little more important to them than us.”
Alabama State scored one offensive touchdown on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Dematrius Davis to Kisean Johnson, and got a 70-yard interception return from Ethan Tookes. But Davis and backup quarterback Damon Stewart combined to throw three interceptions.
Rattlers name field
Florida A&M will host West Florida on Saturday in the first game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Stadium. The school’s board of trustees in June approved the naming, which will be dedicated in a pregame ceremony.
Riley, who was inducted posthumously into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, is the only person in Rattlers' history to compete as a player and serve as head coach and athletic director. He played 15 seasons in the NFL, all with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Players of the week
Two Alabama A&M players were among the SWAC player of the week winners. A&M is Southern's next opponent at 6 p.m. Saturday in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
A&M running back Ryan Morrow rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in the Bulldogs’ 51-13 win over Lane College to win offensive player of the week. Teammate Terrell Gardner won the special-teams award with three punt returns for 95 yards, including a 69-yarder for a score.
Florida A&M’s Isaiah Major won the defensive honor, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Johness Davis was the newcomer of the week.