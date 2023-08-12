In terms of attrition, Southern’s defensive line took the biggest hit among position groups last season — but the Jaguars seem to have enough returning talent, plus some offseason acquisitions, to make it into a position of strength, players and coaches say.
Gone are All-Southwestern Athletic Conference tackle Jason Dumas, end/tackle Camron Peterson and end Trey Laing, who had five sacks and tied for the team lead with 14 tackles for loss.
Back are a slimmer Tahj Brown, a preseason All-SWAC pick, freshman end Ckelby Givens and tackle Davin Cotton, who sat out with an injury.
Coach Eric Dooley hit that position hard and came up with some capable transfers who should beef up the depth and the middle.
“We have a lot of new faces from the offseason,” said Brown, who had 6½ sacks and 11 tackles for loss last fall. “We’re competing against each other every day. We had a good D-line last and I can truly say we’re going to be really good again this year.
“We have guys that have played a lot even if they didn’t play here. I believe we’re going to be better than last year.”
Added to the mix are Louisiana Tech transfer Rasheed Lyles and Liberty transfer Khristian Zachary at tackle. Southeastern Louisiana transfer Darrius Harry and Sam Houston State transfer Cameron Plummer are in the mix at end.
So is Brown, who has dropped 15 pounds, from 280 to 265.
“Losing weight is something I keyed on,” said Brown, a Donaldsonville native and former Nicholls State transfer. “I can really feel it out there, running, jumping, more explosiveness. I’m more in shape.”
Givens was one of the top performing freshmen in the conference last season with 10 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks.
“I guess I can say I’m one of the older guys,” said Givens, who played in all 12 games and eventually became a starter. “As a defensive line, we’re going to be pretty good. We’re deeper on the edge and interior.
“I really was trying to do everything: bigger, faster, stronger. I focused on my nutrition pretty successfully. I have a lot more confidence than at this point last year. I didn’t have any moves. I was working hard and learning on the job, but now I know what I’m doing.”
Defensive coordinator Henry Miller likes the group, which has become more versatile. With Lyles, Zachary and Cotton inside, Miller has increased sub packages. Brown can move inside on passing downs to improve the pass rush.
Lyles (6-1, 290) was a big pickup. He played 23 games at Louisiana Tech and will give the front strength against the run.
“Lyles is strong and explosive, like a bigger Jason Dumas,” Miller said. “He’s more athletic, and a great run-stopper, and he played well at Tech. (We'll) play him at end — same thing we did with Camron Peterson last year. When we go with our speed package, we move him back into the 3 (technique, on the guard's outside shoulder). Harris and Plummer are good pass rushers. The guys are just getting comfortable with the scheme.”
Zachary is a former four-star recruit who has two seasons of eligibility. Cotton, who transferred from LSU in 2021, is now fully healthy after missing all of last season because of knee surgery.
Laing’s loss will hurt, but the Jaguars picked up Harry, who was a significant contributor for the Lions last season. He had 30 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hurries.
“Rasheed and Zachary are going to be big-time players for us,” Givens said. “A guy who hasn’t been talked about much is Darrius Harry on the edge. He’s had a great fall camp. That’s a name we’ll be hearing on Saturday nights. He gets after the quarterback, and he does the little things. You don’t have to ask, he comes to work every day.”