Southern fell to Alabama State in the season opener 14-10 in Montgomery, Alabama, at ASU Stadium. The Jaguars were shut out after halftime.
What we learned
Harold Blood gave Southern better quarterback play than it got most of last year, but he has work to do and the offense is still underperforming. After gaining 139 yards on the first two series, the Jaguars couldn’t get out of their own way. The second half started with a special-teams mistake. The offense featured multiple penalties, turnovers and other undisciplined play. Southern shows a lot of promise in a few places and nearly made a comeback, but it couldn’t quit making mistakes. It needs more consistency from the offensive line to support Blood.
Trending
The Southern defense is as good as advertised and might be better than last year. When the offense was self-inflicting disaster, the defense bowed up and stopped the Hornets twice in the third quarter on fourth down, forced another drive to end in a missed field goal and forced a couple of punts to keep the Jaguars one play from the lead. The defense did struggle a bit with Alabama State’s direct snaps, shifts and scrambling by quarterback Dematrius Davis. But the defense made a heroic effort to keep the team in the game.
Final thoughts
Losing this game is going to hurt when the Jaguars watch the tape. There are lots of ways they could have won the game with that kind of defensive effort. The good news is that although it was a Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent, it wasn’t a SWAC game. All of the Jaguars' goals are still in front of it. Coaches like to say teams make their biggest improvement from the first game to the second. The Jaguars have plenty of room to do just that.