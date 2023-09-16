What we learned
The Jaguars still have a lot of work to do, but they showed some pride with a 20-10 rebound victory against Alabama A&M after back-to-back losses. The offense scored on its first possession for the second time this season, but it struggled after that while the defense was much better, especially with its tackling. The coaching staff made some personnel moves, and the Jaguars still need to run the ball better but appear to be on a better path.
Trending
The Jaguars defense got back on track, smothering the A&M offense most of the night while getting its first four turnovers of the season, including a big one to snuff out the visitors’ last chance. Southern defenders were in the Bulldogs' backfield repeatedly, piling up multiple tackles for loss. There are still some things to brush up on such as the return of inexcusable offsides penalties and big plays on third down, but overall, much better than last week.
Final thoughts
Southern gets an early off week to bask in the victory and prepare to fix the myriad issues the Jaguars still have. The offense continues to show ability to move the ball but is failing to finish drives and leaving points on the field with erratic offensive line play and turnovers at inopportune times. An extra week of practice may be just what it needs to smooth out the rough edges going into a streak of seven consecutive game weeks.