What we learned
It’s still early in the season and Southern hasn’t yet played a game that counts in the conference standings, but the Jaguars are not a good football team. The offense went through its second consecutive game of moving the ball in fits and starts without finishing drives, and Southern committed three more costly turnovers. The defense regressed, unable to stop the Tigers on third down and giving up explosive plays — including one right after the offense had regained some momentum.
Trending now
A quarterback controversy? Harold Blood struggled with ball security and decision-making, and the offensive line didn't help much. The line allowed four sacks and kept Blood scrambling to stay upright. The lack of a running game is also hurting Southern offensively. Blood has four interceptions and two lost fumbles in two games. Backup Noah Bodden, who offers a stronger arm and is a couple of inches taller in the pocket, warmed up in the second half.
Final thoughts
The season starts over with Southern’s first conference game next week, but the Jaguars don’t look like a team that’s ready for prime time. The defense needs to regain its mojo, but the greater concern is the offense. The yardage production was better, but two scores won't be enough to win in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. It’s way too early to panic. The problem is, Southern has more than just a few minor issues.