Kevin Johnson, a Morgan City native and Tulane assistant who has made stops at six Louisiana colleges, will be the new men's basketball coach at Southern, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of Stadium.
Southern has called a news conference for noon Wednesday in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Johnson's job will be to bring Southern back to the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Jaguars have a proud and rich history on the court but have won just two SWAC regular-season titles since 1990, and they've made the NCAA tournament just three times since their historic first-round upset of Georgia Tech in 1993.
The last coach to take Southern to the NCAAs was Roman Banks, who did it twice in 2013 and ’16 before moving to the athletic director's chair in 2017.
Known for his strong recruiting contacts within the state, Johnson comes to Southern after four years on Ron Hunter's staff at Tulane. Before that, he spent nine years with Bob Marlin at UL.
This will be Johnson's second chance as a college basketball head coach. He was in the No. 1 chair at Centenary from 1999-2005, when the Gentlemen moved from being a Division I independent to the Mid-Continent Conference.
Johnson had three years with records of .500 or better, but his final Centenary team went 3-24.
From there, he embarked on a tour of Louisiana schools, including Louisiana Tech, Nicholls State, UL and Tulane.
Johnson got his start in college coaching in 1989-90, spending one season at Northwestern State — where Banks was a star player at the time.
Banks fired Sean Woods last week after a five-year tenure ended with a 64-81 overall record, no conference championships and no trips to the NCAAs.