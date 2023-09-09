Southern’s offense committed three turnovers Saturday in a 27-14 loss to Jackson State, pushing the Jaguars' two-game total to seven — including six by quarterback Harold Blood.
Blood threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball away on a strip-sack in the second half.
Once again, Southern coach Eric Dooley defended Blood, saying the problems don’t all fall on his shoulders.
“I don’t think it’s one person,” Dooley said. “That’s why they call it team, that’s why there are 11 guys. If Harold Blood could win by himself, we wouldn’t need five offensive linemen; we wouldn’t need running backs or wide receivers. Everybody has to jell together and do their job. If they do, I like our chances with Harold Blood.”
Two of the turnovers didn’t end up costing Southern. The defense stopped Jackson State on fourth down at the goal line after the fumble, then forced a missed field goal after Blood’s second interception on a ball tipped by his intended receiver.
Southern had two other plays that were ruled fumbles on the field but overturned after replay review.
Officials ruled a fumble after a short catch by tight end Dupree Fuller on Southern’s second snap. Esias Guthrie recovered and returned the ball 38 yards for a touchdown. The play was ruled an incomplete pass.
Southern also had another fumble on the field by Kendric Rhymes overturned on replay when he was ruled to have been down with his elbow on the ground after catching a pass.
Sellout crowd
According to the Southern athletic department, the crowd for the annual JSU rivalry game was a hard sellout — the first at A.W. Mumford Stadium since a 44-23 homecoming victory against Morris Brown in 2000. The official tally was 29,962.
Targeting call
Jackson State linebacker Javarian Jenkins was called for targeting on a hit on Blood in the second quarter. After officials reviewed the play, Jenkins was disqualified for the remainder of the contest.
Sidelined
Southern lost center Bernard Childs in the second quarter when he was rolled up from behind. Childs was replaced by McNeese State transfer Juan Gonzales and tried to return on the next series but limped off after two plays. He returned and played most of the second half.
Sitting out
Offensive linemen Cameron Foster and Kyree Wade and defensive backs Christopher Hall and Demetri Morsell did not dress out for Southern.
Numerology
Dooley is now 0-6 against Jackson State in six seasons, including SWAC championship game losses in 2021 at Prairie View and last season. Dooley is 27-24 overall in six seasons overall and 7-7 at Southern. ... Southern has gone 101 games without playing overtime. The last time was in the 2013 SWAC championship game win over Jackson State. ... Saturday’s loss snapped a five-game winning streak at Mumford.
Captains
Southern’s captains were Blood, G Tre Newsome, LB Derrick Williams and CB Rodney Johnson. Jackson State won the toss and deferred their option until the second half. Southern received the opening kickoff.