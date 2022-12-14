Southern center Dallas Black and defensive back Corione Harris were named to the HBCU All-America team on Monday.
Black and Harris, both senior graduates, helped the Jaguars to a 7-5 record and the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title in coach Eric Dooley’s first season.
Black, a New Orleans native who played at McMain, was a team leader and three-year starter for Southern. The Jaguars offense averaged 31.7 points, 398.1 yards and 201.9 yards rushing, all second in the SWAC.
Harris, a McNeese State transfer who played at Landry-Walker High in New Orleans, tied for second in the conference with four interceptions and was Southern’s second-leading tackler with 59.
Florida A&M led the way with six selections. SWAC champion Jackson State had five picks, led by offensive player of the year in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive player of the Year in linebacker Aubrey Miller.
Sanders passed for 3,403 yards and 36 touchdowns in leading JSU to a 12-0 record. Miller headed a defense that allowed 11.3 points and 233.3 yards per game.
Former Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was named coach of the year. Other JSU selections include offensive lineman Tyler Brown, defensive lineman Nyles Gaddy and defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon.
Jackson State will play North Carolina Central for the Black national championship in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday in Atlanta.
Freshman cornerback Kevin Larkins of Livingstone College was named newcomer/rookie of the year after leading the nation in interceptions with eight. He had 161 return yards and one touchdown.
Florida A&M kicker Jose Romo-Martinez was named special teams player of the year after connecting on 17 of 22 field-goal attempts for the Rattlers (9-2).
North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard received the impact award. He passed for 2,684 yards and 24 TDs while rushing for 691 yards and 13 scores, leading his team to a 9-2 record and the Celebration Bowl berth.
OFFENSE
QB: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State, So., Canton, Texas
RB: Jada Byers, Virginia Union, So., Hammonton, N.J.
RB: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State, r-Sr., Columbia, Miss.
OL: Tyler Brown, Jackson State, So., Jackson, Miss.
OL: Jalen Goss, Florida A&M, Gr., Valdosta, Ga.
OL: Dallas Black, Southern, r-Jr., New Orleans
OL: Corey Bullock, North Carolina Central, Jr., Accokeek, Md.
OL: Maurice Campbell, Benedict, Gr., Atlanta
TE: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman, Sr., Atlanta
WR: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M, Gr., Haines City, Fla.
WR: Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State, r-Jr., Summerville, S.C.
DEFENSE
DL: Loobert Denelus, Benedict, Jr., Naples, Fla.
DL: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M, r-Sr., Buffalo, N.Y.
DL: Kamari Stephens, Florida A&M, r-Jr., Jacksonville, Fla.
DL: Nyles Gaddy, Jackson State, r-So., Nashville, Tenn.
LB: Colton Adams, Alabama State, r-So., Wetumpka, Ala.
LB: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State, Sr., Memphis, Tenn.
LB: BJ Davis, South Carolina State, r-Jr., Blair, S.C.
DB: Khalil Baker, North Carolina Central, Jr., Winston-Salem, N.C.
DB: Isaiah Hamilton, Texas Southern, Fr., Channelview, Texas
DB: Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Jackson State, So., Birmingham, Ala.
DB: Kenny Gallop, Howard, Jr., Portsmouth, Va.*
DB: Corione Harris, Southern, Sr., New Orleans *
DB: Kevin Larkins, Jr., Livingstone, Fr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.*
SPECIALISTS
P: Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M, r-Sr., Wesley Chapel, Fla.
K: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M, Gr., Banning, Calif.
PR: Kwincy Hall, Bowie State, r-Jr., Washington, D.C.
KR: Keith Jenkins, Jr., Morgan State, Fr., Gainesville, Va.
Honorable mention
QB: Davius Richard, North Carolina Central
RB: Bhayshul Tuten, North Carolina A&T; Sy'Veon Wilkerson, Jackson State
OL: Emmanuel Boone, Fort Valley State; Darian Bryant, Virginia Union; Drake Centers, Texas Southern; Mark Evans, II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff; Robert Mitchell, North Carolina Central
WR: Dallas Daniels, Jackson State
DL: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State; Armonii Burden, Virginia Union; Devin Cowan, Fayetteville State; Patrick Godbolt, South Carolina State; Jermaine McDaniel, North Carolina A&T; Elijah Williams, Morgan State
LB: Tyquan King, North Carolina A&T; Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State
DB: Jay Boyd, Shaw; Willie Drew, Virginia State; Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman; Tyler Moore, Fort Valley State; Karon Prunty, North Carolina A&T
P: Jacob Young, Fayetteville State
K: Adrian Olivo, North Carolina Central
KR: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman