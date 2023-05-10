The O’Neill Burgos power show continued to sizzle, but it wasn’t enough in Southern’s final midweek baseball game of the season.
UNO pounded out 15 hits, including a three-run homer by Kasten Furr, to take a 15-5 victory at Lee-Hines Field on Wednesday in a game that was postponed from Tuesday because of weather. It was UNO’s 10th double-digit victory this season.
Burgos had three hits, including a pair of two-run homers to give him five round-trippers in his last three games and a team-best 12 for the season.
There wasn’t much else to smile about for Southern (17-25), whose nine pitchers allowed 11 walks, threw 11 wild pitches and hit three batters to make it easier for the Privateers offense. Furr knocked in four runs with a run-scoring single and his fifth homer to give the visitors an 8-3 lead.
Southern took a 2-0 lead on Burgos' first homer in the third inning, but Max Dias tied the score with a two-run double in the fourth. Furr made it 3-2 in favor of UNO (29-20) with his base hit to score Dias.
The Jaguars tied it on a run-scoring single by KJ White, but then the Southern hospitality took over. UNO got single runs in the next two innings on wild pitches and widened the lead on Furr’s homer, followed by a five-run eighth inning. Tristan Moore highlighted the eighth with a two-run single.
Hunter Tabb had two hits for Southern and Jacoby Radcliffe his first triple. Burgos’ four RBIs give him 11 in the last three games and raised his season total to a team-best 51.
“I’ve been waiting on this for a while; I’m grateful for it,” Burgos said of his hot streak. “I think my teammates are feeding off of it. We try to find a way to lead this team and the only way is by example."
Southern starter Christian Davis had a respectable outing with two scoreless innings, one walk and two strikeouts. But it was downhill after that.
“When you give up 15 free bases and 15 hits, you get this kind of lopsided score,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “Offensively, O’Neill has caught on fire and a couple of other guys are starting to get on base but we’ve got to be better on the mound. If you give up 30 bases you are supposed to lose.
“The plan was to get Christian out there and get two innings to get some confidence going. The plan was to get some others out there and ready for the weekend, but ...”
Maika Niu had three hits and scored three times for the Privateers, who have won seven of their last nine.
“We didn’t play extremely clean, but we played well enough,” UNO coach Blake Dean said. “We had a lot of opportunities with runners and third and popped the ball up on the infield. When we needed to get something done, we got the homer to get us going. When we did hit it, we hit it pretty good.”
Southern moves onto a road series at Alcorn State this weekend while UNO travels to San Antonio for a three-game set with Incarnate Word.