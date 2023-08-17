Southern coach Eric Dooley thinks he can never have enough wide receivers — and he recruited that way, with 15 of them on this year's roster. But he also has tight ends in his game plan.
Last year, Jaguar tight ends caught only nine passes — six by departed Gregory Perkins, for 98 yards and two touchdowns. The only returning player at the position is Dupree Fuller, who caught three for 31 yards.
Fuller is confident those numbers will balloon with Southern in its second season under Dooley.
“Oh yeah. We’ve got a couple of new weapons. We’re ready to go,” said Fuller, a 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Roseda, California. “It’s been going good. We’ve been starting off slow because we've got a lot of new guys in the system. We’re trying to catch everybody up and hit it running. We’ve got some formations with three tight ends. I don’t want to say too much, but a lot of formations and plays for all the tight ends.
“Last year was a little lackluster. We’re going to at least quadruple that number this year.”
Fuller is joined by an intriguing junior college transfer in Harold Rhodes (6-5, 255), who provides a huge target and a big body to help the running game. The only other tight end is walk-on Jadarion Davis (6-3, 230), a former Zachary High School wide receiver who was not listed on last season’s roster.
“By nature, I’m a four-wide guy — but when you have tight ends, you have to find a way to utilize them,” Dooley said. “We’ve got guys that should be able to help. Fuller is in his second year of the offense, and I expect him to explode and have a much better season. Harold Rhodes came in from the juco in the spring. We expect him to pick up. We have a couple of walk-ons who, once they learn the system, can be very helpful. We feel good about what we have in that room.”
Fuller appears destined to get most of the work. He has slimmed down by 25 pounds from his reporting weight of 250 pounds last year. He said he’s grown accustomed to the heat and humidity, which is nothing like his home state.
“A big adjustment with the humidity and weather,” he said. “That’s what I struggled with at first. I’m acclimated and comfortable and ready to make some noise.”
Fuller said he made a strong connection with quarterback Harold Blood when both worked with the second-team offense last fall. Two of of Fuller's three catches last year were in a 30-16 loss at Florida A&M, a game in which Blood came on in relief.
“Me and Blood — we were both with the twos; he took me under his wing, let me know what the plays were,” Fuller said. “I feel like our relationship has really grown. When he got into the Florida A&M game, his first pass to me was up the post. We have a connection. We’re definitely going to make some plays.”
As for Rhodes, the transfer with a big body and raw skills?
“Rhodes, we call him ‘Big Kountry,’ with a ‘K.’ That’s my guy. I’m trying to teach him and get him going. Watch out for him. He’s definitely going to make some noise.”