Willie “Satellite” Totten exploded onto the college football scene in the mid-1980s as a record-smashing quarterback at Mississippi Valley State, where he teamed with future Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice to open the door for today’s high-powered passing games.
But in 1987, hopes for his own pro career began fizzling out. What appeared to be a big break came in that NFL strike season when he latched on with the Buffalo Bills and played in two games before the strike was settled.
Before that, he played two seasons in the Canadian Football League. Afterward, he scuffled around the Arena League with three teams, including the New Orleans Night.
Becoming a coach hadn’t occurred to him as disappointments piled up. His older brother, Roger, tired of his brother’s indecision and threatened to fill out the forms himself and send an application for graduate school to Grambling, which still was coached by icon Eddie Robinson.
The threat became reality.
“He told me, ‘You need to go find a job, you’re chasing that dream and sometimes it doesn’t happen,' ” Willie Totten recalled with a smile. “He called Eddie Robinson pretending he was me. He got me set up for grad school, filled out the application and everything, sent it to Grambling.”
The rest is history.
Willie Totten, 61, got his master’s degree and has been coaching since 1990. His 33-year coaching path has led him to Southern University, where he’s the quarterbacks coach.
In his career, Totten has served in all manners of coaching assignments — including three stints at his alma mater — with a reputation for developing quarterbacks. He spent eight years as head coach at Mississippi Valley, guiding the Delta Devils to their last two winning seasons — 6-5 in 2005 and 2006 — and 31-57 overall.
Roger Totten, who coached at seven different SWAC schools and is currently a senior associate athletic director at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, chuckles at the memory of this brother’s career launch. Roger Totten also caught passes from his brother for two seasons as a Mississippi Valley wide receiver.
“Willie kept going back and forth. I told him I was going to do it and he didn’t believe me,” Roger Totten said. “His will wasn’t there but it worked out. Now he’s a great teacher, a leader and disciplined, all the things you need to be a good coach.”
Southern coach Eric Dooley is counting on it. Dooley prides himself on offensive acumen and serves as his own offensive coordinator, but he didn’t hesitate to reach out to Willie Totten. The two have been friends for years, often exchanging ideas.
“We’re on the same page,” Dooley said. “From afar, he’s loved a lot of things I’ve done, and I loved a lot of things he’s done. Let’s make this the best it has ever been.”
Totten, who was serving as offensive coordinator at Minnesota North Community College, said he gave a “quick yes” to the offer.
“To be part of the coaching staff at Southern is something remarkable,” he said. “In coaching, you never know where you may end up. Coach Dooley and I have been good friends for a long time. When the opportunity presented itself, I was ready to come.”
Dramatic comeback
When word got around at the start of Southern’s spring practice in March that Totten was joining the staff, Southern fans flashed back to Oct. 6, 1984. Totten, Rice and the Delta Devils coached by Archie “Gunslinger” Cooley had been terrorizing the SWAC with a hurry-up offense in which Totten called plays at the line of scrimmage.
The Jaguars had the visitors down 24-7 at halftime. The Delta Devils then exploded for eight touchdowns in a 63-45 victory.
Totten threw six touchdowns while passing for 526 yards. Rice caught 17 passes that day.
“It was the first time that had happened to us that season,” Totten said about the big deficit. “It was the first time coach Cooley did not address the team at halftime. He got on the bus, didn’t say anything to us.
“In the second half, we just started clicking. Every time we touched the football it was a touchdown. A lot of Southern fans talk about that game, they couldn’t believe it.
“Southern fans have been great. It’s fun chitchatting with them and laughing about it.”
The Delta Devils finished 9-2, losing to only Alcorn State and Louisiana Tech, the latter in the Division I-AA playoffs. Totten led the nation in passing efficiency and was a first-team All-American. Valley went 24-7-1 in Totten’s last three seasons.
Totten, Rice and the offensive line — nicknamed the “Ton of Fun” — got national attention as the season progressed. Totten completed 368 of 593 passes for 4,557 yards and 58 TDs. He would finish his career with 12,711 yards and 139 TDs.
Born on the Fourth of July in 1962, Totten grew up in LeFlore County, Mississippi, as the second-oldest of eight children. His father was a farmer and neither parent was an athlete, but they allowed their children to pursue their dreams. All but two were athletes, and six became college graduates. Three coached sports.
“There were always some hard times, but we stayed together and pulled together,” Totten said. “The siblings are still living and all pretty successful. We have a group chat every day. We started that when my mom passed in 2015.”
He played football at J.Z. George High School in North Carrollton, Mississippi, where Roger said he wanted to be a fullback. Soon, he supplanted his brother at quarterback and became an outstanding punter on a team that “ran the ball 90 percent of the time.”
When he got to Mississippi Valley, he was one of seven quarterbacks on the roster. That didn’t last long.
“I told those guys I was going to be the starting quarterback at Valley and they laughed,” Totten said. “I learned to be patient and ready when I was called with no excuses. Did I do everything right? No, but I worked on my weaknesses and developed those skills.
“Ken Pettiford was the first quarterback coach I’d ever had. He made a big impression on me.”
Today's task
Harold Blood is running as the No. 1 Southern quarterback under Totten’s tutelage and is thrilled with the addition, even though he and the rest of the players had to Google Totten’s name to get the full story.
“My dad talked about him all the time, what he and Jerry Rice did at Mississippi Valley was very special,” Blood said. “It’s almost surreal that he’s here, after hearing those stories.
"I love everything he brings to the table. He played the position at a high level. Everything he tells me, I trust him. He’s very hands on, old school.”
Totten’s playing days are not nearly as important as what he’s done as a coach. Current Mississippi Valley head coach Kendrick Wade can attest, having played wide receiver for him in high school and at Valley.
“He’s going to do a great job,” Wade said. “Great player, great coach, even better man. He’s a person who cares about people, that’s the greatest thing about him.”
The key, Totten said, is teaching patience. He doesn’t have the burden as the head coach, nor does he have to develop an offense, run it and call plays. He can focus on teaching the position he knows well.
“I’ve grown up that way. I’m a low-key guy,” Totten said. “It takes a lot to get me off my keel. I’ve patterned my life on being patient and waiting for the opportunity to come.
“I feel good about the room and the guys in it. They haven’t been tested. It’s their opportunity to prove they can play. I played the position at a high level. I know what it will take to get those guys to that level and teaching them how to play.”