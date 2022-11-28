It is another Sue Braud BR Singles Tournament weekend coming up in Baton Rouge, and for the first time in a long time there are some changes to the format.
There have been re-oiling decisions between early and later qualifying rounds; there was a Friday shift at one point; and obviously there was the house shift when Circle Bowl closed. The tournament is now consolidating shifts and adding to the number of bowlers that will be allowed on each shift of qualifying Saturday at All-Star Lanes.
The fifth version of the event at All-Star will feature four shifts of qualifying at 9:30 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, but more bowlers will be allowed in each shift. The number to the semifinals will now be 64, and all will cash before the traditional cut to 32 bowlers for the two-game elimination bracket matches.
This tournament is certainly one of the longest-running events in the South, and when it was at its peak it was the only game in town three or four times a year. There is so much competition for tournament bowlers nowadays that huge entries for this event may be waning. But a tournament that still pays out good money is something to be recognized, and winning this event is still important.
It will be interesting to see the scores on this event's modified shot. I found it something to watch over Labor Day when the shot was used for the finals of the Capital City Strikeout for the youth. They attacked the shot in several different ways and learned quickly what worked and what didn’t work, so we’ll see what happens this weekend.
Deep South Shootout
People were amazed when Four Seasons Bowling Center in Alexandria and Joseph King decided to put on a tournament with a $50,000 guaranteed prize fund last November. The first-place prize of $10,000 was bigger than any event other than a PBA, PWBA or USBC competition held in this state.
The second year of the event was just as special. Fero Williams won the second $10,000 first prize over Baton Rouge bowler Mykel Holliman, who won $5,000 as the runner-up, in a very entertaining match.
The two games in the final were full of strikes with Williams winning the first match, 279-258. Holliman struck out in the final three frames of game two to shoot 248, but Williams struck out in the 10th frame to shoot 256 and capture the title.
Jacob Dupre and Dustin Fuselier advanced from the 64-player bracket to get to the semifinals.
Social media comments indicate this event is putting its best foot forward, and a third Deep South Shootout is in the works for Thanksgiving weekend 2023.
Norm Duke Clinic
I was unfortunately out of town when Norm Duke and others hosted clinics for both youth and adults at All-Star Lanes.
Looking at some of the pictures that were taken last weekend, it appears that the veteran pro — who has been a fan favorite for so many years — put on quite a show. He appeared to be genuinely engaged with the bowlers, which is really great to see.
SSJBA
Looks like 2023 will be a big year for youth bowling as a Southern Scratch Junior Bowling Association event will be held at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner on Jan. 14.
SSJBA is a membership association of junior bowlers (USBC sanctioned) from across the South. Current members represent Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. The association sponsors a 16-stop tournament schedule, which culminates with an invitational event known as Super Bowl.
This will be followed with the SYC event at All-Star in Baton Rouge. It is expected that the event’s registration will open in early January.
Back with you on Dec. 13, and until then, good luck and good bowling.
Top house leaders
Men
All-Star Lanes
Ryan White 843 (300); Mykel Holliman 805 (300); Ryne Daigle 792 (288); Joey Estess 785 (278); Jason Craft 774 (278); Devin Legendre 762 (297); Paul Brown 760 (300); Joshua Green 755 (286); Allen Cope 750 (277); Mike Phillips 748 (278); Logan McCoy 741 (279); Pete Palisi 741 (288); Troy Cedotal 740 (257); Gregory Snee 738 (256); Jarryd Cornelious 737 (260).
Premier Lanes
Randy Summers 750 (299); John Montgomery 730 (248); Whitney Ledet 714 (289); Devin Legendre 713 (254); Russell Owens 707 (247); Michael Baham 705 (257); David Berg Jr. 693 (247); Robbie Villenurve 690 (234); Phillip Rice 685 (256); Canaan Hebert 682 (268); Brian Yoches 677 (242); Mathew Davis 674 (245); Roger Marquez 671 (246); Jason Graham 670 (253); Jacob Winstead 666 (267)
Women
All Star Lanes
Felicia Baker 709 (256), 616; Natalie White 698 (249), 654; Sarah Broussard 677 (265), 633; DeDe Grant 667 (232); Eva Courtney 655 (244); Patsy Dew 652 (247), 640; Christine Dunaway 618 (222); Tiffany Blackwell 615 (276), 599; Karen Beam 615 (222), 598; Haley Young 615 (224); Diane Domingue 604 (208); Otia Moore 603 (204); Tonya Peyton 596 (224); Terri Durr 594 (213); Bernadine Thompson 593 (211).
Premier Lanes
Karen Beam 725 (258); Jamie Johnson 570 (228); Cherie Hymel 560 (202); Lana Girouard 552 (193); Bailee Chapman 534 (183); Kathy Jones 526 (198); Gwen Babin 512 (188); Madison Comeaux 510 (205); Wanda Babin 505 (188).
Youth leagues
U18-13
Austen Kirby 640 (239); Austin Nguyen 607 (208); Andre Hodge 588 (224); Ashtyn Yoches 584 (214); Emily Hymel 579 (204); Ashton Kirby 571 (244); Addisyn Achord 564 (249); Chase Cagnolatti 553 (208); Jordan Wingerter 552 (192); Eliot Douenias 540 (203); Kaedyn Mymphrey 519 (186); Addison Legendre 516 (221).
U12
Riley Freeman 446 (171)
Senior leagues
Men
Jorge Smith 696 (268); Jerry Deslatte 684 (267), 681; Vic Sages 647 (236); Craig Ford 632 (245); Brien Stewart 631 (234); Bob Hebert 627 (248); Kenny Bueche 622 (217); AL Babin 611 (216); Roland Legleux 611 (225); Harold Robinson 603 (230); Earl Newman 602 (244), 573; Mike Maher 599 (235); Dave LeBlanc 595 (227); Darrell Duruy 590 (226); Ken Albarez 589 (215).
Women
Deborah Zeringue 544 (234), 458; Wilhelmina Allen 538 (181); Terri Durr 535 (237); Joan Corne 533 (187), 504); Claudette Leboeuf 532 (181); May Nelson 522 (230), 470; Patricia Bates 488 (178), 473; Sandra Williams 470 (181); Brenda Williams 468 (158); Donna Baker 460 (174); Ellen Sonnier 457 (172); Lana Girouard 455 (199); Kathleen Creel 454 (170), 447; Deborah Zeringue 452 (169); Charlene LeBlanc 450 (158).