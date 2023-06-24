Wendell Akins, Tate Zyroll and Bob McCusker each shot rounds of 4-under par 68 as they grabbed a share of the first-round lead in the BREC Senior Open at Beaver Creek Golf Course.
All totaled, 11 golfers shot par or better in the annual Baton Rouge championship for golfers 50 years of age and older.
Akins finished first with a bogey-free round that featured four birdies. Zyroll was 3 over through five holes, but an eagle at the par-5 11th helped him recover. McCusker’s round was highlighted by four back nine birdies.
Two shots back and tied for fourth after an opening round of 70 were Danny Nelson, Darrell Lakvold and Ryan Fabre.
Fabre’s round featured five birdies and three bogeys. Lakvold was 4 under but slipped back after a double bogey on 15.
The Super Senior flight, for golfers over 60, had the most competitive pairing of the day. Playing in the same threesome, Paul Castro and Paul Lambert were tied at 4 under through 14 holes. Castro went on to birdie 15 and 16, and shot 66 to lead the division.
Lambert bogeyed 17, and is second after shooting 69. Jack Terry carded a 71, and is the only other super senior competitor under par.
“The course played short today from the white tees for the Super Seniors, a lot shorter than it normally does,” said Castro, 69, who played collegiately for USL in the ‘70s. “I had a lot of wedges and sand wedges into holes.”
Castro hit 15 greens and made eight birdies. There were three three-putt holes that contributed to two bogeys, but he also converted two birdies from off the green when he putted from the fringe.
“It was nip and tuck through 14 holes, but (Castro) is the best putter from off the green that I’ve seen,” Lambert said.
Like Castro, Lambert made the turn at 1 under, but he made up ground quickly on the back nine’s two par 5 holes. Lambert eagled 11 and birdied 13 to move to 4 under. A three-putt bogey from above the hole at 17 was his only blemish on the final five holes.
“(Lambert) played well today,” Castro said. “He had an eagle, a couple of birdies stopped on the edge of the hole, and he had one lip out on 18. He’s right there.”
BREC Senior Open
At Beaver Creek Golf Course
First-round results
Wendell Akins 68
Bob McCusker 68
Tate Zyroll 68
Danny Nelson 70
Ryan Fabre 70
Darrell Lakvold 70
David Knight 71
Frank Schroeder 71
Danny Simoneaux 71
Wes Watts 72
Dennis Brown 72
Super Senior Flight
Paul Castro 66
Paul Lambert 69
Jack Terry 71
Bob Cremeens 75