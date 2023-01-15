To Fisher Hamilton, the male winner of the 2023 Louisiana Marathon, running is innate. He’s a natural-born runner, but a late bloomer: He didn’t discover his gift until his senior year of high school.
At St. Louis Catholic High in Lake Charles, Hamilton, now a 27-year-old civil engineer, needed to run a seven-minute mile to make the basketball team. At tryouts, however, when he clocked in at a whopping five minutes, St. Louis’ track coach suggested to Hamilton that he might have chosen the wrong sport.
So Hamilton joined the track team, won three district titles in cross country, earned all-district honors and enrolled at McNeese State on an athletic scholarship.
“Well I think, especially when I got to college a lot of the guys I ran with,” Hamilton said, “They had a lot of miles on their legs, and I was really fresh. I kept getting better, and it kind of sucked that college was over, and I was still improving. But I think in the long run, it’s going be good for my body and my development.”
Sunday morning was Hamilton’s first marathon. He crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 32:41 seconds, seven minutes before the second-place runner. His parents, Bruce and Joni, watched from behind barricades, where race organizers informed them that, as Hamilton reached mile 13, he was running at a 5:54 pace.
His mother and father knew what that meant — their son was in the lead, and he had a shot to win the whole thing. But only 11 years prior, the running world was foreign to the couple. In the bleachers at Hamilton’s first track meet, they had trouble figuring out how to keep up with the scores.
“We were so nervous because he had never run a marathon before,” Bruce said. “We saw him coming in and he was beating his time. We’re so proud,” Joni said, “He’s amazing in a lot of different ways. It’s a great honor for him. He’s been working hard.”
To train, Hamilton ran a half-marathon in December, then a couple 18-mile runs, before embarking on a “laid-back” 35-40 miles per week. He didn’t need much prep — Hamilton is a natural.
“It’s a stress reliever,” Hamilton said. “Doesn’t matter what happens at work, what happens in your life, you can always just put on your shoes, disconnect and go for a run. It’s a lifestyle, man. It’s not a hobby. It’s not a sport. It’s a lifestyle.”
'I didn't think I could do that'
What was Alexandra Hall, the female winner of the Louisiana Marathon, feeling as she crossed the finish line?
“Relief,” she said with a laugh, “that I could stop, first. But also super excited because I was really surprised at the time I ran. I didn’t think I could run that. That wasn’t a goal that I set out to run today. And so it was a big PR for me (personal record).”
Hall completed the marathon with a time of 2:48:58, shattering her personal-best by an astounding seven minutes. In her training for Sunday morning’s race, Hall battled small injuries that prevented her from running her quickest. Now healthy, the first woman to finish the race crossed the line nearly eight minutes before the second.
She’s won a couple half-marathons before, a pair of 15Ks and a few 5Ks — but never a full marathon.
“I couldn’t have worked up a better day, a better race,” Hall said. “I really kind of challenged myself. I was a little nervous to push, but I just sort of trusted that God would give me what I needed today. I had a lot of joy when I was running out there, even when it was really hard.”
Hall, 32, is a psychology student at UL-Monroe. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and raised in Colorado. She took up running full-time when she joined a runner’s group in Pensacola.
The sport introduced her to her husband, Seth, a West Monroe native who was working and living in New Zealand when his brother met Alexandra at a race in Shreveport.
“I didn’t have plans to visit home, much less move back,” Seth said. “And almost a year later, I came for a visit and I met her, and then I made plans to move home so I could marry her.”
“I knew she could win, but man, she ran faster than I was expecting.”
Half marathon
For Jake Stout, long-distance running is as essential, as natural, as routine — as brushing his teeth.
That’s how the 41-year-old physical therapist from Brush Prairie, Washington, described his love of the sport shortly after winning the Louisiana Half Marathon on Sunday morning with a blazing fast time of 1:10:52, nearly three minutes faster than the second-place finisher.
“I’ve been racing since I was about eight years old, so it’s all about the competition in the race,” Stout said. “You never know who’s going to show up. So I was pleased to win, but at the same time, it was more just about the experience.”
Stout has completed nine marathons in his running career: New York City, Portland and Eugene, Oregon, twice, plus Chicago, Boston and the North Face Endurance Challenge once. Sunday was his first time running the Louisiana Marathon. But it wasn’t his first street-race win. He said he’s crossed a finish line first an “innumerable” amount of times.
In 1991, when Stout was 10 years old, his father ran the Boston Marathon. As a kid, he would spend his mornings jogging with his dad. From there, the hobby turned into a passion, and the passion turned into a decorated athletic career.
Stout ran track and cross country at the Division III school Willamette University in Salem, Orgeron. In 2004, he was crowned the NCAA Division III National Athlete of the Year in outdoor track and field. He also earned All-American honors in cross country three times — 2001, 2002 and 2003. And he was an All-American in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 2004.
“I’m 41, so I've been doing this for a little bit,” Stout said. “It’s always fun to jump into races where you can kind of make a trip out of it. It’s just part of my lifestyle now. I got two little girls, six and four, so just trying to keep them going, try to emulate that lifestyle for them.”