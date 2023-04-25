MONROE — With the doubles team of Sophia Manuel and Caroline Pousson leading the way, St. Joseph’s Academy won the LHSAA’s Division I girls tennis title Tuesday.
The Redstickers finished with 13 1/2 points to edge Shreveport’s C.E. Byrd (11) to win their fifth straight team title in the two-day tourney that concluded with semifinals and finals at the UL-Monroe. Competition for teams in Division III-IV begins Thursday at the same sites in the Monroe area.
“You can’t win it the first day, but what you can do is put yourself in position to win and it, and that is what we did Monday,” SJA coach Jason Noonan said. “The senior leadership of our doubles team showed. ... It was so important.”
Manuel and Pousson defeated Byrd’s team of Morgan Young and Sydney Young 6-2, 6-3 in the final. The duo also ousted a Mount Carmel team in the semifinals also played Tuesday.
It was the third LHSAA doubles title for Manuel — each won with a different partner, according to Noonan. Manuel and Pousson defeated all five of their tourney opponents in straight sets.
Also scoring for St. Joseph's were singles semifinalists Ella Mancuso and Laura Caroline Holliday. Mancuso, a sophomore, was the only player in the field to take eventual champion Natalie Devraj of Mandeville to three sets.
Catholic High saw its streak of five straight Division I boys titles end. St. Paul’s scored 15 points to claim the crown. The Bears finished with five points.
The Catholic doubles team of Aidan Duffield and Christian St. Martin lost to the eventual champions, Brother Martin’s Mark Armbruster and Mitchell Armbruster, in the semifinals.
Regional golf
DIVISION I REGION 2 GIRLS: St. Joseph’s Academy placed second with a score of 176 in the one-day tourney at Beaver Creek Golf Course. Academy of Sacred Heart-New Orleans won the title with the low score of 168 and also had the medalist in Jade Nevers, who shot a 4-under-part 68.
Ava Heine led St. Joseph’s with an 85. The Willow School’s Teagan Conners had the second-best score of the with an even-par 72. Dominican’s Sahithe Koneru placed third individually with 81. Northshore and Mount Carmel were the other team qualifiers for next week’s LHSAA tourney.