Jarrettin Ranaud Jackson II, 18, was arrested Monday in Friday's fatal shooting at the Port Allen-Brusly High School football game, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed.
Jackson was booked on one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, said Sgt. Landon Groger with the Sheriff's Office. Additional details were not immediately available.
Brusly High School student Ja’Kobe Queen, 16, and Port Allen resident Brasia Davis, 28, were both shot during the game’s half-time, Groger said. Both were taken to the hospital, where Queen later died from his injuries.
In an update to her Facebook account Saturday, Davis said she was shot in the arm but was "ok."
The Sheriff's Office identified Jackson as a suspect in a Facebook post Sunday night.
It is still unclear what the relationship is between Queen, Davis and Jackson. Groger said Queen and another man at the game had been fighting, and witnesses said the shooting occurred near the concession stand.
Groger was unable to say if a weapon was recovered.
West Baton Rouge schools will have additional security officers and counselors when classes resume on Tuesday, Superintendent Chandler Smith said in a statement.
The school system will also begin using scanners and limited entries at games, Smith said.