A West Baton Rouge grand jury indicted a man Wednesday in the fatal shooting at the Port Allen High/Brusly High football game on Sept. 1.
Ja'Kobe Queen, 16, was killed in the shooting, and Port Allen resident Brasia Davis, 28, was injured.
Jarrettin Ranaud Jackson II, age 18, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, carrying a firearm on school property at a school-sponsored function, possession of a machine gun, and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, all felonies.
“I have a message for these guys that want to be in gangs — you go low, we go RICO," said 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton. "We are actively investigating and we are watching — if you are conducting gang activity, we are coming after you and you will be charged and prosecuted.”
The shooting happened near the concession stand during the 52nd Sugar Cane Classic, the first game of the season and a tradition between Brusly High and Port Allen High. The game was called off with the score tied at 13-13.
"This day will never be forgotten, but we must stand strong. As a constant plea, I asked that we please put the guns down!!!" wrote Port Allen City Council member Clerice Lacy on Facebook after the game.
Davis was shot in the arm but posted on social media on Sept. 2 that she was OK.
Classes resumed at West Baton Rouge schools after the Labor Day weekend, but with heightened security. Superintendent Chandler Smith said schools added more law enforcement officers on campus, with mental health personnel available for both students and staff.
The schools also will continue the ZeroEyes security system, which monitors camera feeds to detect weapons. The system has been in place for over two years.
“We want parents to be assured that their kids will be safe in WBR Schools," Smith said.