A debate over where — or whether — to house civilly committed mental health patients in East Feliciana Parish continues to rage.
The state has acquiesced to Clinton residents who protested a plan to house the patients in a former nursing home on Grace Lane, and is now considering moving Villa Feliciana nursing home patients there instead.
“The Grace Nursing Home is not going to house psych patients,” said Commissioner of the Administration Jay Dardenne at the start of a packed meeting in Clinton last week. “That’s the bottom line message I have for you this evening.”
But residents are so distrustful of the state — and of the man who owns the nursing home building — that they're still resisting.
“I think the state has enough property to build everything they need. I don’t think it’s fair for you all to shove this down our throat,” said resident Jimmie Sanders. “My property won’t be valued at nothing, and I worked all my life for it.”
The persistent debate highlights the dilemma facing Louisiana health officials: There is a major shortage of acute mental health treatment beds and tremendous pressure — sometimes under legal order — to free up more space. But it is proving difficult to find a location with neighbors who are comfortable with the facility appearing near them.
New plan, same pushback
Under the new plan, the state hopes to move about 74 geriatric patients from a nursing home at Villa Feliciana to the former Grace Nursing Home in Clinton. It would then convert Villa Feliciana and two other buildings on the same property into a facility for civilly committed patients.
Those patients are people who are having severe mental health problems that could potentially make them a risk to themselves or others.
Previously, the state had planned to house the civilly committed patients at the Grace Nursing Home, but residents revolted.
The state has signed a letter of intent with Collis Temple Jr., who owns the former Grace Nursing Home building, to renovate it and license it as a nursing home. Once licensed, the state would sign an emergency, one-year lease with Temple, with two optional six-month extensions.
After that, state law requires the Louisiana Department of Health to put out a call for proposals for service providers, which Temple’s company, Harmony Health, could apply for.
But there is so much bad blood between Clinton residents and Temple that now — even though the site will only be used as a nursing home — many locals are not interested.
They think Temple was trying to stealthily build the psychiatric facility by starting construction without a building permit. The local government issued a stop-work order forcing the construction to halt.
“How can we trust you?” was a common question throughout Wednesday's meeting. Residents said they worry that after two years, the state would amend its contract and begin to house the forensic patients they were worried about in the first place.
“There is a very strong perception of bad faith with the state,” said resident Bo Cotton.
Dardenne said the facility would be licensed as a nursing home, so it would not be able to house forensic patients. He said that, with the space at Villa Feliciana, the state will not need another location for civilly committed people.
Stephen Russo, executive counsel at the Louisiana Department of Health, stressed that the patients at Villa Feliciana are not the same types of patients who would have been moved from the East Louisiana Mental Health System under the previous plan.
“Villa is a safety net. It’s folks near the end of their life. They do not have behavioral health issues, they’re not ‘big behavior folk,’ they’re folks purely with challenging medical issues,” Russo said.
“These are not the bad guys,” said Dardenne.
Garrett Temple, Collis Temple’s son who plans to take over Harmony Health one day and was at the meeting, said he thought this was a “reasonable compromise.”
“Everything happens for a reason," he said. "At the end of the day, as long as they’re going to find a place for these people [the civilly committed patients] to go that’s not a prison or jail, where they should not be, that’s a good thing.”
Concerns about safety
East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said that when his office provides law enforcement to state-run facilities, it takes time away from residents. Last year, he said, his office made 15 calls to Villa Feliciana. Now, with civilly committed patients moving in, he’s worried those calls will increase.
“The sheriff’s office is gonna have more calls and is gonna be pulled away,” he said. “I’m not committed to this.”
A major concern with the original plan was safety. People were worried civilly committed patients, some of whom have been accused of murder and other violent crimes, would escape. State officials said with nursing home patients, that would no longer be an issue.
“There will be no fence, no guard shack. It will be just like — I believe we have 296 — other nursing homes in the state,” said Russo.
At times, the meeting grew heated. Residents yelled over each other and Dardenne.
“Look, I’m not standing here defending what’s already happening. I’m here trying to solve a problem,” said Dardenne.
Why the state needs to build
Those civilly committed or found not competent to stand trial are supposed to be housed at mental health facilities, not in jails. But Louisiana has not always managed to do that.
The state is under pressure to fix the problem because of a federal lawsuit, with officials promising to relieve overcrowding at East Louisiana Mental Health System. The state had planned to move 118 patients to Clinton by June 1.
As of last December, 139 people were in parish jails across the state waiting for a bed at a state mental health facility, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Moving these people out of jails is not only necessary to comply with the federal lawsuit, but is vital to their health, said Rebecca May-Ricks, director of the Louisiana Mental Health Advocacy Service.
“We want more non-acute facilities — places where people can go where it is more like a homelike environment, a place they can stay and get services they need,” she said.
In an ideal world, people would receive mental health care before they ever interact with law enforcement or need emergency medical services. The state has launched a number of initiatives to try to reach that goal, like a crisis response system that sends teams directly to the homes of people who need help.
But that doesn’t solve the immediate backlog of patients waiting in jail for a bed at a mental health facility, state officials say. They hope the East Feliciana Parish police jury will approve a building permit for Temple to get the nursing home site up to code, so they can move nursing home residents there as soon as possible and start renovating Villa Feliciana to house those currently in parish jails.
“My hope is that this is a reasonable compromise that makes everybody happy,” Dardenne said. “It seems to me to be an appropriate middle ground. It will creates jobs for the parish at both of these facilities.”
Some residents are convinced.
“I worked for 20 years at Villa. I’m comfortable with Villa coming over here as long as the state’s running it,” said Billy Yarbrough. “I understand these people [Clinton residents upset about the plan], but we had a nursing home here before. It’s going to be the same thing.”
Marsha Kemp, another Clinton resident, said she is not against a nursing home.
“I worked at Villa. Those people were there to die,” she said.
But she is concerned about state funding going to a private company like Temple’s.
Funding is a major point of contention in Clinton when it comes to Collis Temple.
Under the previous contract, Temple’s company would have run a facility for civilly committed patients, and the state would have paid Harmony Health $700 per day per patient. The state was also going to pay up to $4.5 million for renovations to bring the former nursing home up to code as a forensic facility.
Under the new letter of intent, Temple will be responsible for renovating the building to state nursing home standards, and for licensing it as a nursing home. The state will pay him rent, but run the facility with state workers.
“He’s only getting rent. That’s it,” said Russo.
Still, the new plan is not a sure thing. Temple still needs a building permit to move forward with nursing home renovations.
“I would like for them to give me a permit so I can accommodate the state,” said Collis Temple. “I am interested in being of assistance however I can to LDH.”
“We’ll see what happens next,” said Dardenne.