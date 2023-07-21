Two juveniles and one adult were arrested in West Baton Rouge after deputies responded to a reported armed carjacking at a convenience store on Thursday night, the sheriff's office said.
A woman was staying at a motel near Lobdell Hwy. when she was approached by three teenagers who asked for a ride to a convenience store, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Once at the store, one of the men pulled out a handgun, told her to go into the store, then fled with her car.
The woman said the men were staying at her motel and was able to give deputies, who arrived on the scene just before 10 pm., their room number.
When they went to the room, they found Misty Lewis, 47, deputies said. She confirmed that the three suspects were staying at the motel and that one was her son.
She initially provided a false name for him, but he was later identified as Jontay Arnold, 18, the sheriff's office said. He was also wanted by the Monroe Office of Juvenile Justice for escaping from detention there.
Arnold was arrested and charged with carjacking and fugitive from justice, and booked into the West Baton Rouge Detention Center. Lewis was arrested for accessories after the fact, and for admitting to harboring Arnold.
Two juveniles, ages 17 and 15, were also arrested. One was charged with carjacking and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and one with carjacking. Both were booked into a juvenile facility.