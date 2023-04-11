A train collided with an 18-wheeler commercial truck on Tuesday in West Baton Rouge Parish, the sheriff's office said.
The truck was stopped straddling the tracks and the Pacific Train couldn't stop in time, according to Colonel Landon Groger, public affairs coordinator for the sheriff's office.
"It looked like there was traffic ahead of him, but he couldn't clear the tracks," Groger said.
The truck was unloaded but looked like it had been hauling sand.
There were no injuries and the train did not derail, nor was it carrying any hazardous material, Groger said. The truck driver has been issued a citation.
The main issue now is road closures at Highway 1145 and Calumet Road near U.S. Highway 190.
Groger said the road will hopefully be open within an hour.