Earlier this spring, a wild cold front came through in the night, but it was the following winds that caused havoc with the power. Our tiny home in the woods outside Mentone, Alabama, grew darker as dusk settled.
The owners of the Crooked Tree Cabin on Blueberry Falls Farm loaded us down with flashlights and candles but we didn’t mind the darkness. We sat on the back porch beneath solar chandeliers hanging from the trees and enjoyed wine, good company and the nature sounds of Lookout Mountain.
Our easygoing attitude seemed appropriate for the eclectic town of Mentone, a mountain community nestled in the corner of Alabama near the state's border with Georgia and Tennessee. The personalities of residents and visitors alike seemed to mirror the slow-moving, relaxed attitude of the town that consists of only a few blocks — if you can call them blocks — and neighboring DeSoto State Park with its hiking trails and waterfalls.
Top the weekend off with great dining and a few fun boutiques and Mentone made for the perfect weekend getaway.
Cabin in the Woods
There are numerous cabin rentals in the Mentone area, some with dramatic mountain views and others overlooking DeSoto Falls. Our Crooked Tree Cabin was located down a dirt road off the main highway, just before reaching the town of Mentone itself. Emmye and Seth Wilson have placed two adorable tiny homes on the property, one of which overlooks a small waterfall. Our cabin included a master bedroom, two bunk beds, a sleeping loft and an outdoor day bed for those wishing to sleep in fresh air. The full kitchen and bath added to the comfort level, along with the living area with TV and faux fireplace.
DeSoto State Park, about a 15-minute drive from town, offers cabins as well as a lodge, chalets and campsites. There are several park hiking trails, many of which lead to waterfalls and mountain vistas. The park also offers ranger-led programming, kayaking, bird watching and horseback riding, among other activities.
The Town
We never found a meal we didn’t heartily enjoy. Lunch at the Wildflower Café consisted of its trademark tomato pie followed by the creamiest buttermilk pie, its crust moist and delicious. The walls of the cafe are adorned with local artwork and knick-knacks, and one section sells a variety of gifts by local artisans.
The Hatter Cafe, with an "Alice in Wonderland" theme, proved the perfect spot for breakfast. While enjoying egg dishes, biscuits and gravy and challah French toast on Franciscan china, we explored the walls full of antique hats, clothes, handkerchiefs and other whimsical items that would have made the Mad Hatter himself feel right at home. Even the women’s room was artfully decorated, with old photos of women enjoying tea complemented by antique purses and gloves.
If you’d rather pick up a meal and enjoy it back at your accommodation, the Mentone Market cooks up a mean pizza and sells both gourmet and regular food items.
Mentone’s shopping district consists of a couple of shops next to the Wildflower Café, while the Log Cabin Village across the street houses several shops, including the quirky Groovy Goat and a creative quilt shop. Moon Lake Village is a new retail area sprung from a former elementary school, where shops such as Tracey’s Stitches & Designs, helmed by fiber artist and teacher Tracy Rybka and photographer husband Richard, have found a home.
Moon Lake’s shops are fun to explore, and be sure to peek inside the old cafeteria with its adorable murals created by past students.
Get Outside
In addition to the expansive state park, the nearby DeSoto Falls cascades into an emerald green basin. It’s an easy drive to the top where, for a $4 entrance fee, a breathtaking view of the waterfall can be found. To view the falls from the bottom up, a hiking trail exists before the parking lot and is free to visitors.
Our favorite spot is the Little River Falls at Little River Canyon National Preserve, located outside the neighboring town of Fort Payne. It’s an easy walk to the 45-foot tall falls with a swimming hole located just below. The parking lot fills up fast in late spring and summer, so arrive early for the best chance to get a spot.