As heaps of out-of-cart trash pile up in some parts of Baton Rouge, the mayor’s office has announced extra routes to collect the accumulated refuse.
City-parish government recently approved a new contract for waste collection and added a new contractor, Richard's Disposal, to handle out-of-cart trash. On Friday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Republic Services, which will handle in-cart trash under the new contract, has agreed to continue collecting out-of-cart trash at no extra cost through mid-October, in order to support the transition to the new contractor.
“It certainly seems like there has been excessive out-of-cart trash that has been taking place throughout the city,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “It’s more dense in some areas than others, but they have committed that they will take care of this. My ultimate goal regardless is that I'm committed to cleaning up our community and having a clean community.”
The responsibility for out-of-cart trash collection moves to Richard’s Disposal on Sept. 1. A notice about the changes was sent to all residential water bills in February.
“Since this announcement, there has been a significant upsurge in out-of-cart-trash, frequently infringing upon City-Parish waste management rules,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.
While it’s not certain why there is more out-of-cart trash lately, Broome said she’s been told it’s due to anticipation of potential changes with out-of-cart trash.
“Whatever the reason may be, it is my goal to make sure we pick up what's out there now and that we are proactive in working out any potential challenges for the future,” she said.
Garbage collection has been a hot issue across Louisiana. In March, East Baton Rouge Metro Council members voted to increase garbage and recycling fees by more than 50% in order to keep twice-a-week trash collection. In other parishes, councils are cutting services down to one day a week.
New out-of-cart rules
In addition to the price increase, new garbage rules go into effect in Baton Rouge on Sept. 1, including for out-of-cart waste.
There will be a limit of 10 out-of-cart items per collection day, and a maximum weight of 40 pounds per item. Tree limbs must be no more than six inches in diameter and five feet in length. Brush and lawn debris must be properly bagged or bundled, and bundles should not be more than five feet long.
These rules were set to help waste fit in the back of rear-loading trucks.
Ed Lagucki, president of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations, said residents are concerned about the changes.
“It seems like every time a windstorm comes through Baton Rouge, all of these limbs come out of the trees and have to be picked up. And I think that’s where the concern lies. How are we gonna deal with all the woody waste?” he said.
He said the new rules put an extra burden on homeowners.
“If you’ve got tree limbs, you’ve got to cut them up,” he said.
There’s still time before the new rules go into effect, and Lagucki said he hopes the city uses that time to make the expectations and new pricing more clear.
“I was really hoping that the city-parish would have more public engagement meetings, because it seems like in the last several weeks there’s this upswell in concern,” he said. “The biggest component of it is if you’ve got a lot of trash out there and it exceeds those limits, you can either spread it out over multiple weeks, or can negotiate with Richard’s Disposal to pick it up for a fee. I’m not sure how many people realize that. As of right now there’s no fee structure that’s out there. So there’s a lot of unanswered questions.”
Mayor Broome said she believes the transition can be smooth.
“My goal right now, today, at this moment, is to make sure that we relieve the out-of-cart trash that has accumulated throughout the area. That's my first and top priority,” she said. “I believe that before any other significant changes take place with garbage pickup, with out-of-cart trash, the administration in collaboration with the council will be able to work together."