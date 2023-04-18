Two people were arrested after a car search on April 1 turned up three stolen catalytic converters, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Joshua Idusuyi, 31, and Sharelle Idusuyi, 31, both of Baker, were arrested and booked on counts of simple burglary, theft of catalytic converters and possession of burglary tools.
Around 7 a.m. on April 1, the Sheriff's Office was notified of suspicious behavior in a Ford Focus on U.S. 190 East. They in turn notified the Baton Rouge Police Department, whose officers found the vehicle and took the driver into custody on other counts. BRPD's search of the Ford Focus turned up a battery-operated saw, multiple saw blades and three catalytic converters, which were verified as being taken from vehicles at a business in West Baton Rouge Parish near where the car was spotted off Highway 190 East. There was also dark clothing, flashlights, multiple cell phones, binoculars, and several pairs of work gloves inside the vehicle, West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes said.