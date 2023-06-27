Morganza Highway was closed near Deaton Lane on Tuesday after an ambulance crashed into a Coca-Cola truck, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said there were two fatalities, and one passenger in critical condition. An investigation is underway.
"The Acadian family extends sympathies to the families of the victims and of the injured," Acadian Ambulance said on Twitter.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes, who was heading to the scene when he spoke with The Advocate, said the Coca-Cola truck was off the road.