One of the victims of a fatal shooting at a private school in Tennessee was a Baton Rouge native, according to multiple social media accounts.
Katherine Koonce, 60, was head of the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville for students in preschool through sixth grade.
A shooter carrying two "assault-style" rifles and a handgun entered the school Monday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department identified three 9-year-olds and two other staff members also killed at the school Monday.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Koonce attended LSU from 1981 to 1982 before transferring to Vanderbilt University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education.
Her Facebook account also said she attended University High Lab School in Baton Rouge.
Police shot and killed the suspect, Audrey Hale, 28, at the scene. Hale is believed to be a former student of the Covenant School, according to police.