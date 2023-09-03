The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the Brusly High School student who was killed and the other person who was wounded in a shooting Friday night at a high school football game in Port Allen.
Brusly High School student Ja’Kobe Queen, 16, and Port Allen resident Brasia Davis, 28, were shot during the game’s half-time, said Sgt. Landon Groger.
Queen was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. Davis was injured in the arm area, Groger said.
Friday's game was the 52nd Sugar Cane Classic, a tradition between Brusly High and Port Allen High.
The Sheriff's Office posted a link to its Facebook page where witnesses can submit videos and photos from the shooting to help with the investigation.
To upload any information, visit here.