The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office released the names of the Brusly High School student who was killed and the other victim who was wounded in a shooting at a high school football game in Port Allen on Friday night.
Brusly High School student Ja’Kobe Queen, 16, and Port Allen resident Brasia Davis, 28, were shot during the game’s half-time, said Sgt. Landon Groger.
Queen was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. Brasia Davis was injured in the arm area, Groger said.
Friday's game was the 52nd Sugar Cane Classic, a tradition between Brusly High and Port Allen High.