A West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office employee was arrested Tuesday on a count of felony domestic abuse battery and was fired from his position as a WBRSO correctional employee, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic abuse call at the residence of the officer, 27-year-old Andre Charlot just before 1 p.m. on June 20. While details were not released, Colonel Landon Groger, public affairs officer for the sheriff's office, said deputies were responding to a call from a woman, and that the abuse was "definitely physical."
The charge against Charlot is a felony because a child who is 13 years old or younger was present at the time of the incident, Groger said.
Charlot was employed with the sheriff's office since October 2022 and was assigned to the jail.