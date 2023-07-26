When Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill in June making Louisiana the 12th state to enact surgical smoke evacuation legislation, thousands of nurses around the state breathed a sigh of relief — literally.
Starting Aug. 1, they will be breathing purified air in operating rooms.
The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, a Lafayette Democrat, requires hospitals and operating centers to implement policies to evacuate smoke in operating rooms. Surgical smoke occurs when human tissue makes contact with heat-producing devices, like lasers, electro-surgery pencils and hot knives.
“The whole purpose of the bill is to really protect patients and health care workers from inhaling smoke. That smoke is actually burning flesh,” said Ahnyel Burkes, executive director of the Louisiana State Nurses Association. “When you’re in the operating room and they’re using tools to cauterize flesh, it aerosols everything being burned. Viruses, blood, carcinogens — all those things are in that smoke. When it's inhaled, it’s extremely dangerous.”
An estimated 90% of all surgeries — including common procedures like cesarean sections, mastectomies, knee replacements and appendectomies — generate surgical smoke, according to the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses.
Smoke evacuation tools attach to the tool at the point where smoke is made, then suck the smoke out and filter it before emitting it back into the air, like an air purifier.
“It’s shocking that a lot of people don’t realize surgical smoke is a thing," Burke said. "People are like, ‘wait, people are smoking cigarettes in the operating room?’ And it’s like, ‘no, it’s burning flesh and that’s worse!'”
Surgical smoke contains carcinogenic cells and can include up to 150 hazardous chemicals, 16 of which are on the EPA Priority Pollutant List — a set of 126 pollutants regulated by the federal government. The nurse's association says the smoke “likely exposes operating room staff to biological (human) contaminant, including aerosolized blood.”
"The smoke really does affect us"
Mary Ann Toledano, who is now the system educator for surgery for Ochsner Health, worked as an operating room nurse for 10 years. She says she had ongoing respiratory issues and didn’t understand why until she took an educator role and wasn’t in the OR every day.
“I started to realize I was really doing better, I could breathe well,” she said. “Occasionally, I would go back to the OR, and every time I did it felt like an elephant was on my chest. Over time I kind of put it together.”
Nathalie Walker, AORN Louisiana chapter president, said she had itchy eyes and a runny nose for the 30 years she worked in the OR.
One study found that the average daily impact of surgical smoke on the OR team is the equivalent of inhaling the smoke of 27 to 30 unfiltered cigarettes, and that perioperative nurses report twice as many respiratory issues as compared to the general population.
“When I first started working in the ER I went into an operating room and was like, ‘what is that awful smell?’” Walker said. “A few days later, there was a case that had condylomas, or anal warts, and the doctor came in and had a face shield on and a big mask, and he was like, ‘where is my smoke evacuator? I can’t do this case without it, it’s very contagious.’ And I thought, all along the smoke has been stinking in there and we’ve never used an evacuator before."
"It's been a long time coming"
Walker did her research and worked with hundreds of other nurses over the years, pushing for smoke mitigation efforts. In June 2018, Rhode Island became the first state to enact legislation ensuring hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers use a smoke evacuation system, followed by Colorado in March 2019.
In Louisiana, the AORN and Louisiana State Nurses Association worked together to lobby lawmakers. They gathered letters from doctors and the Fire Fighters Association, evidence from studies on the effects of smoke, statements from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and testified in the Senate.
Boudreaux, whose mother was a nurse and had two daughters who were nurses, got on board and wrote Senate Bill 29.
“This is common cause safety for all," Boudreaux said. "As a Legislature, we want to come up with solutions and solve problems."
He said the bill would help not only nurses and doctors, but also patients and those who clean operating rooms.
While testifying, Walker brought up the February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, where hazardous chemicals polluted the air for weeks. She told senators that nurses were breathing some of those same chemicals every day. She also brought up surgeries many people have experience with, like cesarean sections.
“If you’ve ever had a C-section or know somebody who’s had one, the minute they cut in with the hot knife, you start to smell smoke,” she said. “The patient will ask what’s burning, and you can’t tell them ‘well, it’s you.’ And I told the senators that the actual first smell a baby smells in the room if coming out as C-section is contaminated smoke.”
The bill passed unopposed in the Senate Health & Welfare Committee and in the Senate.
To convince the House of Representatives, nurses visited the Capitol with a smoke box — a clear box with a pork chop inside.
“We used a cauterie on it, and you could see the box fill up with smoke,” Toledano said. “I really think that demonstration made a difference."
When Gov. Edwards signed the bill into law on June 1, Louisiana became the 12th state to enact smoke evacuation legislation. Since then, two more states have passed similar bills, and seven have legislation in the works.
“I’m really glad we were on the forefront of this,” Burkes said. “We’re not the 50th state, we’re the 12th.”
There was some opposition. The Louisiana Hospital Association opposed the bill, as did some medical associations, the nurses said.
“It is an expense,” Toledano said. “Some of the hospitals are going to have to buy a smoke evacuator.”
Walker said she appealed to lawmakers opposed to the bill the way she always does: by bringing up the power of nurses in numbers.
“Nursing is the largest voting body in Louisiana; we have more than 67,000 members,” she said. “If we have a common cause, we can make a difference, and you might want to listen to what health care providers have to say.”