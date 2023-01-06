During the protracted battle over the next speaker of the House of Representatives, there have been two constants: a bloc of Republicans voting against Kevin McCarthy, and the firm hand of House Clerk Cheryl L. Johnson.
Johnson is a Louisiana native, born and raised in New Orleans. She's been clerk of the United States House of Representatives since 2019, initially sworn in by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and reelected to a second term in 2021.
She was the fourth woman, and second black woman, elected to the role, as well as the 36th clerk overall.
She's currently inhabiting something of an unusual position. It's usually up to the speaker to run the house, but since the House has so far been unable to come to an agreement on who to elect as speaker, keeping order and moving things along has been squarely on Johnson.
Even before the current impasse, which has made her something of a minor celebrity, her time as clerk has been eventful. Johnson also presided over two impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump.
Though originally from Louisiana, her ties to Washington D.C. run deep. A former student at John Ehret High School in Jefferson Parish, she moved to Washington in 1981 after studying journalism at the University of Iowa.
“I guess I got Potomac fever," she told the Times-Picayune in 2019 — regarding her decision to stay in the nation's capital and attend law school at Howard University. She also took part in the senior management program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
She worked for 10 years at the Smithsonian Institution, most recently as director of the Smithsonian’s Office of Government Relations.
During her previous 20 years working in the House, she has had high level roles on the House Committee on Education and the Subcommittee on Libraries and Memorials.
Johnson has been praised for her willingness to work with both sides of the political aisle. In the past, she's stated her current role is strictly to "support the House".
Members of Johnson's family still live on New Orleans' West Bank. When she was first sworn in as clerk, members of her family — including her mother and father, Cynthia Davis and the Rev. Charlie Davis — brought along a king cake to celebrate.