Driving through Baton Rouge, you’ll likely pass several “Greek and Lebanese” restaurants in any given stretch. There are more than 50, a surprisingly high number for a city with a relatively small Arab-American population and even smaller Greek population.
Nabeel Badawi, owner of the Albasha Greek Lebanese Restaurant chain, said Mediterranean-style food is popular here.
“If you compare Middle Eastern restaurants in Baton Rouge to big cities like Dallas or Atlanta, you’ll find more here,” than expected given the size difference, he said.
Badawi came to Louisiana from Jordan in 1992 to study engineering, but soon realized the opportunity to open a new kind of restaurant in Baton Rouge. At the time, he said there were high-end restaurants or fast-food chains on Bluebonnet, where he opened his first location.
“I came up with the idea for somewhere casual, but also nice,” he said.
He opened the first Albasha with his brother Naser in 1992. They hired two chefs, who left shortly after opening, leaving the Badawi brothers to improvise.
“We had a rough time at the beginning. Me and my brother were running the kitchen,” he said. “But, this is our food, our cuisine, so we can tell if something doesn’t taste right.”
The restaurant was a hit, and now the brothers operate 13 locations across Baton Rouge.
One of Baton Rouge's earliest Greek Lebanese restaurants is Serops. Serop Kaltakdjian, who was an Armenian living in Damascus, Syria, converted his shoe repair business into a sandwich shop serving family recipes.
In 1978, Kaltakdjian sold the shop — which still operates in Damascus today —and immigrated with his family to Louisiana, where his brother had been working as a rug salesman. Soon, he and his son Vasken opened a new Serop’s on Government Street and brought dishes like hummus, shawarma and more to Baton Rouge.
“When my parents first came to the country and first opened the restaurant, it took a little while for things to take off,” said Serop Kaltakdjian, who shares a name with his grandfather and is now the third generation of the Kaltakdjian family operating Serop’s locations. “It was a new cuisine to the town.”
Now, there are five Serop’s Express locations and two Serop’s Cafes.
Khaleda and Ross Layman have a similar story. They moved to Baton Rouge from Jerusalem and opened their first Arzi’s Greek and Lebanese Cafe in 1989 with Ross’s mother. Now they operate three restaurants, though at one time they had eight.
Roman’s Greek and Lebanese Cafe opened in 1988, and also has three locations. The owners moved to Baton Rouge from Syria.
Why "Greek Lebanese?"
These restaurants are all successful, and have plenty else in common. They all opened between the late 1970s and early 1990s, they offer similar menus, and they all market themselves as “Greek Lebanese."
Another thing they have in common? None of the owners are from Greece or Lebanon.
“Jordanian food is not popular,” said Badawi, the owner of Albasha. “Not like Lebanon. Lebanon in the 1970s was the ‘Paris of the Middle East,’ so people had visited there, heard of it.”
Khaleda Layman of Arzi’s agreed.
“Lebanon was the most famous country here,” she said. “And anyway, we share a lot of dishes.”
Serop Kaltakdjian admitted it doesn’t make much sense now, but things were different 30 or 40 years ago. People hadn’t heard of Middle Eastern food, and there were — and sometimes still are — misconceptions and prejudice against Arab Americans.
“In Baton Rouge, it doesn't really make sense whenever you say Greek and Lebanese,” he said. “But at the time, it was like a selling point.”
The naming convention took off, and now marks dozens more restaurants than these four chains.
“Everybody kind of copied each other, and this is what we have now,” said Kaltakdjian.
The food across what is now Lebanon, Syria and Jordan overlaps. Greece also has eggplant dips, yogurt sauce and gyros that are cooked in the same style as shawarma, and other similar dishes.
Of course, there are regional differences, but for the purposes of selling a restaurant, “Greek Lebanese” made sense.
History of immigration
People started immigrating to the U.S. from what was then the Ottoman Empire near the turn of the 20th century.
“Immigration from there starts in the late 1880s and really picks up in the late 1890s through World War I,” said Akram Khater, a professor of history at North Carolina State University’s Center for Lebanese Diaspora Studies.
It is estimated that about 300,000 people left the area and moved to Central America, South America, and mostly to the U.S. About 100,000 of those people were from what is today Lebanon.
“Most came through Ellis Island, but some were turned away and ended up going to Cuba or Mexico and making their way to the southern part of the U.S. through Texas or Louisiana,” said Khater.
While there aren’t definite reasons for immigration, it is widely believed that many of the first wave of immigrants came for economic reasons. Some could have also been fleeing the 1915 locust plague, which destroyed nearly all vegetation in Ottoman Syria, while others likely fled political genocide.
The majority of Lebanese immigrants to the U.S. in the early 1900s were Christian, a minority in the Ottoman Empire. There is little documentation about these early immigrants, but in their essay “Roots of the Cedar: The Lebanese Heritage in Louisiana,” Yvonne Nassar Saloom and Bruce Turner said Maronite Lebanese were potentially attracted to the amitie traditionelle between Maronites of Mount Lebanon and the French. Many Lebanese people speak French and Arabic, and today Lafayette and New Orleans have a sizable Lebanese population.
“The affinity to Francophone culture which helped this first wave of Lebanese immigrants adjust easily to South Louisiana has been preserved among the succeeding generations as well,” they write in the essay.
Later, after the 1965 Immigration Act, the U.S. started to see larger immigration numbers from elsewhere in the Arab world, including Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.
Official numbers of Arab Americans don’t exist today, because the U.S. Census does not contain an ethnic category that captures Arab ancestry.
But, according to the Arab American Institute, the population who identified as Arabic speaking on the Census has grown more than 42% in the U.S. between 2000 and 2017. In Louisiana, the number of people who claim an Arab ancestry has more than doubled since 1980, and Louisiana is home to one of the fastest-growing Arab populations in the country.
The Census Bureau estimates that Louisiana’s Arab population is close to 20,830, ranking it 26th in the U.S. Between 2009 and 2016, Arab immigrants have come mostly from Jordan, followed by Iraq and Yemen. Many of those people have Palestinian roots.
That’s a shift from when Badawi first opened Al Basha, when he said there were maybe 50 Jordanians in the area.
Lebanese-Louisiana Fusion
Caroline Gerdes grew up in Mandeville, but her great grandfather immigrated from Lebanon. Now, she lives in Seattle.
“You don’t realize until you leave Louisiana that it’s such a thriving community,” she said.
Like Italian-American food, Gerdes said Lebanese food has evolved to its surroundings as well. Many Lebanese and other Mediterranean dishes like baklava are made with pistachios. In Louisiana, families make them with pecans.
“It’s like Louisiana-Lebanese fusion,” Gerdes said.
Another popular dish, kibbeh, is a ball made with spiced ground meat, bulgar and onions, and often deep fried.
“We call it football kibbeh, and serve it during LSU games,” Gerdes said.
Serop Kaltakdjian said even at the restaurant things are always evolving. Recently, his father went back to Syria and Lebanon, and came back with a family recipe for toum, a garlic paste served with shawarma.
“So, now we have a new recipe straight from Lebanon to Louisiana,” he said.
Aside from similar names, another thing Baton Rouge’s many Mediterranean restaurants have in common: decades on, they’re still mostly family-run.
At Serop’s, Kaltakdjian runs one location, while his cousin runs another, and uncle runs another. Arzi’s is a tight-knit family team, which has expanded over the years to include children, nieces and nephews. The Badawi brothers go back to Jordan often, and have also helped family members move to Louisiana. Many of them work in their restaurants.
“It’s a family business. We really take pride in that,” said Khaleda Layman.
They all also credit the community of Baton Rouge with their success.
“From the beginning, we had so many American customers,” said Badawi. “Some people come two, three times per week.”
“The Baton Rouge community has been wonderful to our family for all these many years,” said Kaltakdjian. “And we look forward to serving them for many years to come.”