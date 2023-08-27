Smiley Anders joined The Advocate newsroom in 1973 as a business writer. Six years later, an editor convinced Anders to try his hand at writing a so-called "items column" — a decision that has had lasting impact and led to the creation of a Louisiana institution.
For 44 years, Louisianans have started their mornings with Anders — including readers like Marsha Reichle.
"The best part of waking up with my cup of coffee is Smiley in my paper," Reichle said.
On June 4, 1979, Anders began writing the column three days a week. Then, the column went to five days a week and eventually six. In the years since, Anders has written roughly 12,288 columns and worked for seven editors.
Along the way, he's written multiple books and charmed readers near and far.
"I wasn't sure it would work," Anders said last week. "But I've never had a day without more news that I could use."
He says "the silliest stuff" catches interest. For example, someone wrote in about people in Louisiana eating more rice and gravy than other places.
"I've gotten so much mail about that — who would have thought?" Anders asked. "That and drive-in movies. Everybody has a drive-in movie story."
The hardest ones
Anders said the hardest columns he's written were about the deaths of his grandson and father.
"My dad was really a bon vivant. I still tell stories about him," Anders said. "He could never understand what I did."
At 85, Anders continues to create his column six days a week — with the same grace, wit and smarts readers have come to know, love and expect.
"Smiley does an unbelievable job of intertwining the many submissions he receives daily to make his column a must read," said Tony Falterman, a reader and frequent contributor from Napoleonville. "He has a gift of editing the submissions and making them work to tell a story."
In contrast to the difficult columns, Anders devotes his Thanksgiving columns to his kids — who primarily work as firefighters.
"It's kind of a brotherhood/sisterhood," he said. "I always find that really touching — they all want to serve and help others. No one is a firefighter for the money."
Working from home
Since March 2020, Anders has worked from home. With declining health, these days he doesn't leave his house in Spanish Town. Though he's never smoked, he was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease years ago. He surmises he developed the disease from second-hand smoke.
"Smoking is the one bad habit I never had," he quipped.
He is on continuous-flow oxygen, hooked up to a generator, with a long plastic tube carrying air to his nostrils. The setup allows him to move from room to room.
His home is, appropriately enough, decorated with various sizes of smiley faces, pink flamingos, bold colors with a giant mask collection, more awards than are easily counted and original art and books galore.
He credits his wife, the former Katherine Scales, who appears in his columns as "Lady Katherine," and her sister, who lives with them, for caring for him.
"They spoil me. As a gag, I got a little bell to ring," he said. The bell helps him keep his sense of humor.
"Would I have gone into this field if my name were Algernon? It's kind of hard to take yourself seriously with a name like Smiley," he said. "I try to keep depression away. There is no sense dwelling on it. I'm lucky to have had this life."
The adorable one
When asked, how did she know he was the one, Katherine tells of the first time he kissed her — on the back of the neck. ("I thought that was so romantic," she said.) Then, she gets up and heads to the kitchen, continuing to speak of her husband's kind nature and wit.
Out of the room, she pauses. Anders, with precision-comic timing, quietly answers the question himself.
"Well, I'm adorable for one thing," he said.
She pokes her head back around the door and laughs, agreeing.
"Loving Smiley was like falling into a warm pool of water," she said.
With those tender words, Anders looks genuinely touched and says, "Awwwwww."
On aging and success
When asked about his thoughts on aging, Anders says, "Yeah, I've experienced a bit of that."
Katherine says her husband has had some real health scares.
"It's hard not to anticipate Smiley dying. It's something we're both facing," Katherine said. "We are trying to have as many present moments as we can."
Anders says the secret to his success as a columnist has been in others telling their own stories.
"Also, in finding the funny stuff, like things kids say, which usually come from grandparents," Anders said. "Mom and Dad are too busy living."
Anders says listening, finding the humor, the poignant and the nostalgia of how it used to be is key.
He pauses and then tells the story of the many Spanish Town Mardi Gras parties he and Katherine hosted — how 243 people would come to drink Bloody Marys, eat his spinach and mushroom casserole and his son's jambalaya. Eventually, The Baby Cakes dance team would stop by and perform for one and all, showering him in kisses.
He misses those parties.
'I really love this city.'
Anders, a Natchez, Mississippi, native, moved to Baton Rouge when he was 8. He says his adopted home is a place of contradictions.
"We're still trying to deal with race issues and don't seem to be making progress," he said. "Traffic. Schools. Big issues like any other Southern city. Thank goodness we have universities here — it's not totally redneck."
Sometimes he gets frustrated with Baton Rouge.
"You've got to love it, but you can't help being appalled," he said. "On the other hand, I love the joie de vivre. People do enjoy each other and look for reasons to celebrate."
He's a big fan of Blues music and says the food in Baton Rouge gets better and better.
"It's more diverse than ever," he said. "I appreciate it when people do the right thing. The old journalist in me looks at the negative stuff, but I really love this city and don't want to see it go to waste."
Keeping on
Reflecting on the stories he's written, Anders said some stay with him — like on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. He drove to interview prominent Baton Rouge businessman Hans Sternberg. When he arrived, Sternberg and everyone else around were watching the news.
"I happened to get there as the first building was collapsing," Anders said, adding that Sternberg and his family escaped Nazi Germany at the last minute and knew more than most about manmade disasters.
Anders watched in horror with the Sternbergs, whose daughter, Deborah, was living and working for CBS News in New York City at the time. With phones not working, the Sternbergs were at a loss regarding their daughter's safety or whereabouts.
"I asked, 'Do you want to do this later?' Hans said, 'No, that's what they would want us to do,'" Anders said. "We have to keep on keeping on.'"
Keeping on keeping on is something Anders knows well — and for that, so many are grateful.