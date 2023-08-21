Police have identified the victim of a New Roads shooting that happened the night of Aug. 14 on Olinde Street.
Shaniqua Smith, 24, was found wounded at about 10:40 p.m., and later died at the hospital, said New Roads Chief of Police Delaney Lee.
Police are searching for Smith's ex-girlfriend, Marian Williams, as a person of interest, but have not yet described her as a suspect.
"She's somebody we definitely have to talk with, because she and the victim in recent weeks had been physically fighting, and other reports had been made with the sheriff’s department that led us to believe she’s somebody we need to look into," Lee said.
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office already has a prior arrest warrant out for Williams for the disclosure of a private image. Lee said the couple had broken up and Williams shared nude photos of Shaniqua online prior to the murder.