In a crowded room in Iberville Parish on Thursday night, the sentiment was clear: “no solar.”
That message was written on several comment cards read out during the meeting about a proposed solar project in White Castle, which drew more than 150 people.
Others were even more explicit.
“You’re not wanted here,” read one card.
Much of the opposition focused on fears that the field of solar panels would undermine property values and destroy the farmland feel of the mostly rural parish, though other concerns surfaced as well.
Representatives from Florida-based NextEra Energy were in town to explain their 2,000-acre project, planned near La. 993. The company said the Coastal Prairie Solar Project is expected to generate millions in tax revenue for the parish, create 175 megawatts of solar energy and provide clean energy to 26,000 homes. Solar energy does not create air or water pollution and does not use water to generate electricity.
NextEra plans to work with Entergy to connect into its grid. Once competed, Entergy would tap that solar power along with its other energy sources.
“Our fuel is free,” said Christopher Cothran, director of renewable energy development at NextEra. “There’s a lower price volatility because the fuel cost is zero.”
Parish President Mitchell Ourso said he would be fair in the permitting process but doesn't favor the solar farm.
“I cannot support this project here in our parish,” he said, to vigorous applause. “Before there was industry in our parish, everything was agriculture. This has no economic impact, and I think it can be detrimental for years to come in White Castle.”
Residents said they feared the project would destroy farmland, cause noise pollution, pose health risks and decrease property values. Mostly, people said it would be an eyesore.
“I love to see the crops planted, I love to see them grow. I hate to see that part of our parish ruined,” said Fry Hymel, who lives three-quarters of a mile from the proposed solar field. “You’re taking 2,000 acres of prime farmland, turning it into a scrap metal heap.”
The owner of the land for the project lives in Calcasieu Parish and, with NextEra, has submitted to the parish a notice of lease, the first step in the local government’s solar code.
NextEra said it would work with the parish to create a vegetation buffer to hide the panels from view of houses. Other farmland in the area would not be affected.
Cothran and other representatives answered questions about noise, drainage, weather damage and lithium. The panels themselves don’t make noise, but other parts of the system can generate a quiet humming sound. It stops when the sun sets, said Gary Copper, NextEra’s environmental service manager. The Iberville Parish solar ordinance also sets noise limits.
NextEra said it does not expect the project to cause drainage issues for sugarcane or other crops. After 30 years, the site would be decommissioned and converted back into agricultural land.
As far as concerns over lithium or other chemicals leaking, Copper said that is virtually impossible. He said a cellphone or television has a far greater concentration of lithium and other chemicals.
“When you crack your phone and have that spiderweb screen, nothing leaks,” he said. “It’s the same for solar panels. Even if it cracks it’s not going to leak material from the panels into the groundwater or soil.”
Residents were not convinced.
“My property butts right up to the line where they’re leasing,” said Regina Francise Villareal. “There will be a decrease in property values. They’re making money on their land, but we’re losing money on ours.”
Cothran said NextEra does not have other projects in Louisiana to compare, but other markets have not seen a decrease in values of adjacent properties.
A study led by Gregory Upton Jr. and Gregory Albrecht at LSU found that during construction, the project would support $57 million in labor income and earnings for Louisiana. The economic activity of the construction process is anticipated to spin off $8 million in state and local tax revenue, and an additional $510,000 per year once in operation. Throughout its construction and 30-year lifespan, the project would provide a total economic impact of around $207 million, the study found.
Now NextEra has to go through the permitting process before the parish council votes on whether to approve the project. Given the required drainage impact study and other time-consuming elements of the permit, Ourso said, it will be six to seven months before a vote. NextEra said pending approvals, it plans to begin commercial operation by December 2025.
In Pointe Coupee, where NextEra also hopes to operate a solar project, the process is further along. The company has submitted a permit application for the Mondu Solar project, and the parish council is in its final review stages. NextEra says that project will bring 150 megawatts of clean energy to the area.
In June, Pointe Coupee updated its zoning restrictions around solar farms after the parish issued a cease and desist letter to a current solar project, saying solar panels were being built too close to someone's home.