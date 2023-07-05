Julian Primeaux is a Grammy nominated musician who is making sure you don’t forget his name. He has a new album coming out this month (if you are reading this online you may still be able to catch the album release show at The Grouse Room on Friday, July 7) titled “Songs for the Heart of Sister Flute.
When asked to describe the new record he says: “This album is a blues-roots raver about haunted hearts and gospel howls about everything above, below, on Earth and far beyond.”
After talking to him, I can’t wait to listen. The man is a deep thinker, an observer, a poet and a fascinating human with an intelligence to match his drive. This wasn’t always the case though, he was "made" to take guitar lessons when he was 8 years old and said he hated every moment. Then at 11 the muse struck and he just knew he was meant to write and play.
Follow him on Facebook (@julianprimeauxmusic) for news and updates on the album and catch him live if you can. And yes, he does look like guitarist Marc Bolan.
What was your first job? I lied about my age at 13 years old to sell fireworks on the side of the highway at Crazy Dave’s Fireworks to be able to afford to buy a classical guitar and a BIGGER amp.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up and instantly start replying to music business messages while sipping an energy drink (no coffee). Then I make show flyers and do promotional stuff for upcoming events. Next up, I’ll work on, repair and restring guitars and other equipment me and the band battered the night before. Then I load up the van with equipment, cook, shower and head out to pick up the rest of the gang and eat while driving. We get to the venue, unload, set up, soundcheck and boogie ‘til the lights go dim or the house lights come up! Chat with people that came out to the show, tear down, loadout, drive home, unload instruments, live, die, sleep, rinse and repeat!
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t let people take advantage of you and your kindness. (Can I tell my present self this, too? And realistically, probably my future self?)
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? By far, no question getting an old, beat up acoustic guitar when I was 8 years old.
What values do you live by? Always give your best, be kind to everyone, laugh as much as possible, try to bring joy to everyone you meet, recycle.
What do you most appreciate? My wonderful fiancée, who helps me tremendously. The ability to play music for people and try to make them feel something unspeakable in their soul.
What is your favorite journey? A backpacking trip I took by myself when I was 20 years old through the U.K. with no money, no cellphone. Just me, a guitar, and a sense of wonder to wander. That or my first tour in Europe where I also met my fiancée.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Truly inside myself, the physical location is secondary. I can sometimes be alone and think, but not always feel my thoughts as deeply.
What living figure most inspires you? In art, probably Van Morrison.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “One achieves wholeness through acceptance, not judgement.” — A fortune cookie I got once.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "A Tear and a Smile" by Kahlil Gibran
What is the best thing about where you live? Alesi’s Pizza — with extra sauce.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Machine gun, rapid-fire jokes to the guys and hoping one of them hits their mark.
How would you like to be remembered? Just to be remembered.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Come on %#^£*, let’s do this!
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Music, art and love
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Like, ummm, like, ya know, ummm, yeah, well, well, like, ummm, yeah
What is your favorite word? Tight, but only when something is definitely not tight.
What do you collect? Memories, guitars, CDs, movie theater tickets and pennies made before 1982.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Inigo Montoya from "The Princess Bride"
Describe yourself in five words. Musically driven, obsessive, nerd, jokester
What is your idea of happiness? Guitar strings that never break
What is your favorite movie? "A Clockwork Orange" or "Blade Runner"
What music defines who you are? Old, African-American Hard Gospel from the 1940s-the mid 1950s.
Who is your style icon? Keith Richards
What question do you wish I'd asked? Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
What would the answer be? I don’t want to spoil a film from 1988.